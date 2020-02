A converted school bus now used for tailgating at Jets games caught fire on Tuesday in Stamford, Connecticut.It took just …

It took just 10 minutes for responding firefighters to get the fire under control, but it was initially considered more dangerous because there were propane tanks nearby and a house about 20 feet away.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the Stamford Fire Department is investigating.