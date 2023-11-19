Jets Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers wants to begin practicing soon, eyeing Week 16 return

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

We are getting closer and closer to the New York Jets not just welcoming back Aaron Rodgers to the facility, but potentially to the practice field as well.

New York’s Hall-of-Fame quarterback is looking to be back on the practice field as early as December 2nd as first reported by Jay Glazer. Glazer later noted on FOX Sport’s NFL Pregame show that the four-time NFL MVP sent a workout video that ‘kind of blew the minds” of the Jets organization.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four plays into his Jets debut in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. While the normal recovery timeline for athletes suffering this injury is 6-9 months, the quarterback has defied the odds and could potentially return to the field in late December – a mere four months since the injury was suffered.

Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reported earlier that the Jets could see Rodgers return to game action as early as a Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

To make Rodgers’ return possible, though, the Jets need to stay in the hunt in the AFC Playoffs. New York currently sits at 4-5 on the year and is on a two-game losing streak. Their upcoming matchups against the Bills and Miami Dolphins could determine if Gang Green is alive to compete late into December.

New York did get good news leading up to kickoff in Buffalo Sunday morning with both slot cornerback Michael Carter II, first-round rookie Will McDonald, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson all expected to play. A win against the Bills would not only move the Jets back to .500 but would allow them to remain in striking distance for the AFC East crown as well.

New York and Buffalo kick off their Week 11 contest at 4:25 in Western New York.

