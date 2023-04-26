Quinnen Williams responds after Jets “optimistic” response about extension before 2023 workouts

Quinnen Williams made it very clear for the New York Jets following the end of the 2022-23 regular season: pay him the money he’s worth, or risk losing him for offseason activities.

That mindset doesn’t seem to be shifting anytime soon after Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters as part of their pre-draft preparation, general manager Joe Douglas sounded off by saying the team was “optimistic” to get a deal done with the former third overall pick.

“We feel we’ve had a lot of positive discussions with Nicole (Lynn)…we’re trending in the right direction,” Douglas added.

Nicole Lynn is coming off one representing the largest contract extension in NFL history being awarded to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. With Nicole also representing Williams, there’s a chance she could be negotiating two of the biggest contract extensions in NFL history in a matter of weeks.

But Williams doesn’t appear to have the same type of optimism surrounding those same talks. Taking to Twitter after Douglas’ press conference, the First-Team All-Pro seemed to mock the statement by saying the team was “optimistic” in their talks. The former Alabama standout is coming off his best season with over 10 sacks as an interior defensive lineman.

Part of the issue that complicates extension talks is that the defensive tackle market has seen a robust increase over the last few months. Jeffery Simmons and Daron Payne each received over $20 million a year in new deals with their respective teams. Williams, who had a better season than both Simmons and Payne, is expected to be looking for more per year value than either of the two.

With the Aaron Rodgers trade expected to become official with his introductory press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the focus for New York shifts to the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as Williams’ extension.

The Jets’ 2019 first-round pick has increased his production in each year he’s played. Williams was sent to his first pro-bowl and was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award. But as with most players coming off a great year, a contract extension isn’t too far behind.

And the Jets don’t appear to be in any rush to lock up their best defensive player.

