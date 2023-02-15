Jets linked to Ryan Tannehill? 2023 quarterback search extends to Tennessee

Throw any top quarterback’s name entering free agency this offseason and, most likely, the New York Jets will be interested in them.

So it should come as no surprise that Ryan Tannehill is next on the list for Gang Green.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets are high on the former Titans quarterback and have him listed as the “fourth” best option to bring in during the offseason.

Top names like Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, and Jimmy G are all options that the Jets are favoring over Tannehill, but if those options go to the wayside, New York could look to bring in the former first-round pick. Momentum started generating for Tannehill after the Jets hired former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing to be their passing game coordinator.

In 10 seasons in the NFL with the Dolphins and Titans, Tannehill has thrown for over 33,000 yards and 212 touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes. In four seasons with the Titans, the former Texas A&M product went 36-19 as a starter and helped lead Tennessee to the AFC Championship game in 2019. He has, however, dealt with a multitude of injuries that has left his Titans career in jeopardy.

Contract-wise, the Jets could work in Tannehill’s extension to their benefit should they trade for the quarterback. He has an out after the 2023 season and carries a cap hit of over $36 million. Compared to contracts that could come from Rodgers or Carr, Tannehill is significantly cheaper. On the other side though, his injury history and struggles in 2022 also are a reason for that being the case.

New York could look to trade for Tannehill during the 2023 offseason if they miss out on the other bigger fish. If they do, while he would still be an upgrade over the current quarterback group on the roster, the upside is far less than it would be with other options.

A decision at quarterback isn’t going to be coming very soon for the Jets. They want to wait on Rodgers to make a decision while also remaining steadfast for Carr.

But if they were to miss out on the two big names of this offseason, it appears another option has reared its head for New York.

