Jets film breakdown: has Nate Herbig earned starting job for 2023?

The New York Jets have plenty of major free agents they have to worry about, but there’s one underrated player that many people don’t know about.

Nate Herbig came to the Jets as a free agent in 2022 and put forth a very solid season for Gang Green.

After injuries to the offensive line forced him to start at right guard, Herbig ran with the chance, starting in 11 games, and grading out to a 58 according to Pro Football Focus. The undrafted free agent out of Stanford made his mark as an excellent run defender, putting up the fifth-highest run block win rate amongst guards across the entire NFL.

One of his best games was against the Buffalo Bills back in Week Nine. New York stunned their northern rivals by beating them 20-17. Gang Green’s offensive line was a big reason why, opening up major holes in the run, and protecting Zach Wilson enough through the air to win a hotly contest AFC East game.

Perhaps no offensive lineman had a better game on that particular day than Herbig. In this week’s film session, Nick Faria breaks down the strong game Herbig had as both a run blocker and pass protector.

With Herbig set to become a free agent during the offseason, it’s easy to see how he can be overlooked amongst some of the more pressing needs for the Jets. With questions surrounding the quarterback and offensive line, ensuring that there will be plenty of solid protectors will be of paramount importance for Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com