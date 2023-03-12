Jets re-sign Quincy Williams to 3-year, $18 million extension

The New York Jets may be working on a long-term deal for defensive phenom Quinnen Williams but securing his older brother long-term might be an important first step.

New York and linebacker Quincy Williams have agreed to a three-year $18 million deal with over $21 million in incentives according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Williams was slated to be a free agent this offseason and was considered one of the top linebackers in this group of available players. In 15 games in 2022, the former Murray St. linebacker tallied 106 tackles, three sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. The eldest Williams brother was part of a Jets defense that was a top-five unit in all of football.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams graded at an above-average 55.2 while working well with fellow linebackers Kwon Alexander and C.J. Moseley.

Williams was one of several key free agents that the Jets have been focusing on throughout the start of the league year on Wednesday. Alexander is another veteran linebacker that could be looking for a new contract with Robert Saleh and Gang Green.

Still, locking up a key piece to their defense was seen as a major key to their offseason. Williams joined the Jets after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He joined John Franklin-Myers (4-yrs, $55M) and Braxton Berrios as the other waiver-claim pickups that signed multi-year deals with the team after.

Quincy Williams, 26, has played with younger brother Quinnen for two years now and will have a chance to play with him for even longer should New York find a way to sign their former third-overall selection to an extensive contract extension himself. Add in the continued questions surrounding Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and the Jets’ offseason is just beginning to take shape.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com