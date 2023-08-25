Jets training camp stock watch: who stood out and who faltered in 2023 practices?

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — Training camp is now over for the New York Jets. The focus now shifts to the final preseason game and the start of the 2023 regular season.

While New York should feel confident about their hopes ahead of the start of their most high-profile season in over a decade, it doesn’t mean everything went perfectly for the group. While the team certainly had clear winners over the last month, the organization had its fair share of disappointment throughout the period as well.

Let’s go through the list of those whose stock has risen and fallen since the start of camp in July.

Stock Up: Jermaine Johnson

I don’t think there’s a single player who has shown more than Jermaine Johnson in camp this year. Johnson shrugged off the mediocre rookie numbers he put up last year and put forth one of the most dominant camps I have ever seen. Add in multiple dominant performances in preseason games, and there’s a reason the team isn’t overly concerned with Carl Lawson’s injury. Johnson could be playing at a Pro Bowl level this year.

Stock Down: Billy Turner

As good as JJ was throughout camp, Billy Turner was one of the biggest disappointments. Brought in during the offseason to improve the team’s depth, Turner has consistently been a weak link to the offensive line at any position he has played. He’s been overpowered by a bevy of pass rushers and hasn’t been good enough to even guarantee a spot on the 53-man roster right now.

Stock Up: Mekhi Becton

As bad as Turner has looked for the Jets, Mekhi Becton has been excellent since his recovery from knee surgery last year. Becton has earned the starting right tackle position due to his improved play and availability. He’s the only offensive lineman who has moved people in the run game and has been a surprising sight against the pass. His battles with Will McDonald have been very encouraging and could be a sign of things to come. If Becton is 100% this year, the Jets will have a Pro Bowl player along the line.

Stock Down: Laken Tomlinson

A lot of people were not impressed with Tomlinson’s first season with the Jets last year. After signing a three-year, $40 million contract last season with New York, Tomlinson had one of his worst seasons. He may have been a tad better so far this camp, but it hasn’t been by much. Tomlinson has been beaten repeatedly by the barrage of pass rushers that the defensive line currently holds. He’ll need to be a lot better during the regular season or the Jets offensive line will have a major hole on the left side.

Stock Up: Tony Adams

If Johnson is the best riser from camp, Tony Adams has been the most surprising. An undrafted free agent last season, Adams has improved so much in his second season that the Jets are confidently giving him the starting job at safety and have sat him throughout the preseason to this point. That could change on Saturday when they play most starters for a series, but Adams has been a major surprise for the Jets this season. If he plays even close to the level New York expects him to, the Jets’ defense will be a top-two unit in the league.

Stock Down: Allen Lazard

It hasn’t been all bad for Allen Lazard since signing his four-year, $44 million deal in the offseason. He’s made some tough touchdown catches and is a big-body receiver the Jets solely need. That being said, Lazard has dealt with inconsistencies throughout camp. He has dropped the most passes out of any other receiver in camp, has been banged up a couple of times, and hasn’t won nearly as much as the team would expect for a receiver making an average annual salary of $11 million. He’ll need to show more for the Jets and Rodgers if they have any hope of going far this season.

Stock Up: Zach Wilson

How about Zach Wilson’s performance in camp this year? The Jets know that they won’t be looking at a scenario of the former second-overall pick playing this year as long as Rodgers stays healthy, but Wilson had a very strong training camp. He has used his relationship with the Hall-of-Fame quarterback to build his confidence, and it has shown on the field. He was accurate and smart with his decision-making throughout the last month. His long-term future with the Jets may be in doubt, but New York could do a lot worse than him as backup quarterback.

Stock Down: Max Mitchell

The majority of the Jets’ 2022 rookie class has looked very strong in their second training camp. Arguably the only one who hasn’t has been Mitchell. While he looked good during his rookie year, Mitchell has struggled as much as Turner has as he rotates between left and right tackle. If Mitchell played well, the Jets would feel less pressure to go to Becton following his two-year hiatus. Now though, the team has to rely on Becton to stay healthy or their Super Bowl aspirations could be short-lived.

Stock Up: Will McDonald

When the Jets drafted Will McDonald IV in the first round, the belief was that he would need at least a full season to develop into a solid pass rusher. That timeline may be a tad off – in the best possible way for Gang Green. McDonald has already developed a killer spin move that has claimed some of the best tackles in football while continuing to improve his exploits in the run. His performance has been a welcome sight to the Jets. He deserves to see the field in Week One.

