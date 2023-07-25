Jets’ offensive line excels and other key takeaways from Tuesday’s training camp practice

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) walks the sidelines during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — Another day, another practice for the New York Jets at 1 Jets Drive. New York put on the pads for the first time in training camp Tuesday morning and the practice that followed was rich in competition and excitement.

As with any practice, New York had plenty of updates and highlights from key players.

Let’s get to it.

Offensive Line excels in the run game

It was easily the best day running the football for the Jets at camp. The interior of the offensive line moved defensive players effortlessly and continuously opened up holes for running backs to move through. Israel Abanikanda busted off a long touchdown run thanks to his offensive line, while other backs like Michael Carter had plenty of solid runs as well.

While the group still had some issues in pass protection, it should come as a comfort to know that this was easily one of the group’s better days. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson were both solid throughout.

Aaron Rodgers – Garrett Wilson connection

Tuesday wasn’t the best day for the Jets’ starting quarterback by Aaron Rodgers standards, but he still managed to make some incredible throws throughout practice.

To start, Rodgers threw a back shoulder bullet to Jeremy Ruckert that had the entire press room stunned. Ruckert appeared completely covered by CJ Mosley but Rodgers found a tight window and threaded the needle for a first-down gain.

Rodgers was a tad inaccurate though as practice wore on. The future Hall-of-Famer threw his first pick of camp on an overthrow to Ruckert and missed on three-straight deep passes. The quarterback ended strong though with a 35-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh continues to compare the Rodgers-Wilson chemistry to the old Rodgers-Adams one of the past and it’s for good reason. Both the quarterback and receiver are getting more and more comfortable with each other by the day.

Injury Updates

Duane Brown, CJ Uzomah, and Breece Hall were seen working off to the side to start practice but are still on the PUP list. While that isn’t a major update, the Jets later had an injury scare with free agent acquisition Allen Lazard who had to step away from team drills to deal with a muscle tightness issue according to Saleh.

The injury is not considered to be serious.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton also did not take part in team drills later on in practice, but Saleh confirmed that the former first-round pick was on a “pitch count” as he comes back from a knee injury that has cost him the last few seasons.

The Defensive Line continues to swarm

The defensive line may have been pushed around at times against the run, but they were up to their old bag of tricks when it came to rushing the passer. New York had Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers as the starting group but the combination of them, Carl Lawson, and Michael Clemons made life difficult for Gang Green’s tackles.

First-Team All-Pro Quinnen Williams also got in on the action with two straight dominant reps in team scrimmages. Williams blew up a screen and even recorded a “sack” the play before.

Whether it was against the starters or the second team, it was another ferocious day for the defensive line.

2023 Rookie Class continues to shine

It was a great day for the 2023 draft class for the Jets. We’ve already mentioned Abanikanda’s long run that turned heads but the rest of the class had their moments as well.

Will McDonald IV continues to dominate against the second team in team drills. Whether it was Becton or fellow rookie Carter Warren, McDonald has been a very promising prospect so far.

Joe Tippmann continues to learn at center while working with the backups, but Zaire Barnes made a couple of nice plays from the linebacker position as well. He’s currently behind Jamien Sherwood, but New York has to be pleased with how the young linebacker has looked so far.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com