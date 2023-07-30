Jets unveil 1st-look at training camp depth chart

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets are just under a week from their first preseason game of the 2023 slate.
As is customary at this time of year, the team has unveiled their first depth chart of the training camp process. This is a good barometer of where the team is currently at, but it’s not a guarantee to stay that way as the organization gets healthier, or they add new pieces.
So that being said, let’s take a look at the first recorded depth chart for the 2023 New York Jets.
Jets Offense
Notes:
- Duane Brown, the veteran left tackle is still on the team’s PUP list and will be expected to compete for the starting role at tackle once he is healthy. At this point, the position battle is between Turner, Mitchell, and former first-round pick Mekhi Becton.
- Corey Davis is expected to start out of the slot so far. Davis has missed the last two practices due to an illness, but the Jets appear to be ready to give him a starting role over recently signed Mecole Hardman.
- Rookie center Joe Tippmann is the immediate backup to Connor McGovern at the position. While Wes Schweitzer has received reps with the second team, it appears Tippmann is close to competing for a backup role.
- Breece Hall is on the PUP list and trying to return from an ACL injury. Until he is back, the Jets are not going to list him with the first team (even though he will be).
Jets Defense
Notes:
- On the defensive line, John Franklin-Myers appears ahead of Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald. The way New York rotates their pass rushers though, each of their young players will get a crack on the field eventually.
- Jamien Sherwood is expected to be the starter at the weakside linebacker position even though head coach Robert Saleh mentioned Sunday that it would be a competition.
- Tony Adams has been an early winner at Jets camp. He’s scheduled to be the starting free safety to this point ahead of Adrian Amos. If he continues to play at the high level he’s been at, he’ll certainly have earned a Week One start.
Jets Special Teams
|Position
|First
|Second
|Third
|Fourth
|Fifth
|K
|Greg Zuerlein
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|H
|Thomas Morstead
|PR
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|Xavier Gipson
|Alex Erickson
|Damarea Crockett
|KR
|Mecole Hardman Jr.
|Xavier Gipson
|Alex Erickson
|Damarea Crockett
|LS
|Thomas Hennessy
Notes
- Mecole Hardman is going to be used in a lot of ways this season. It shouldn’t be a surprise he is the primary returner.
- Greg Zuerlein has been very good at camp. He went 9/10 on Sunday and the only miss was from 63 yards.