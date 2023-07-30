Quantcast
Jets unveil 1st-look at training camp depth chart

Jets training camp observations
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team’s training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
AP Photos

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets are just under a week from their first preseason game of the 2023 slate.

As is customary at this time of year, the team has unveiled their first depth chart of the training camp process. This is a good barometer of where the team is currently at, but it’s not a guarantee to stay that way as the organization gets healthier, or they add new pieces.

So that being said, let’s take a look at the first recorded depth chart for the 2023 New York Jets. 

Jets Offense

Offense
Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth
WR Corey Davis Jason Brownlee Xavier Gipson Alex Erickson  
TE C.J. Uzomah Kenny Yeboah E.J. Jenkins    
LT Billy Turner Mekhi Becton Greg Senat Duane Brown  
LG Laken Tomlinson Wes Schweitzer Brent Laing    
C Connor McGovern Joe Tippmann Trystan Colon    
RG Alijah Vera-Tucker Adam Pankey Chris Glaser    
RT Max Mitchell Yodny Cajuste Carter Warren    
TE Tyler Conklin Jeremy Ruckert Zack Kuntz    
WR Garrett Wilson Mecole Hardman Jr. Randall Cobb Jerome Kapp  
WR Allen Lazard Irvin Charles Malik Taylor T.J. Luther  
QB Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson Tim Boyle Chris Streveler  
RB Michael Carter Zonovan Knight Israel Abanikanda Travis Dye Damarea Crockett, Breece Hall
FB Nick Bawden      

Notes:

  • Duane Brown, the veteran left tackle is still on the team’s PUP list and will be expected to compete for the starting role at tackle once he is healthy. At this point, the position battle is between Turner, Mitchell, and former first-round pick Mekhi Becton. 
  • Corey Davis is expected to start out of the slot so far. Davis has missed the last two practices due to an illness, but the Jets appear to be ready to give him a starting role over recently signed Mecole Hardman. 
  • Rookie center Joe Tippmann is the immediate backup to Connor McGovern at the position. While Wes Schweitzer has received reps with the second team, it appears Tippmann is close to competing for a backup role. 
  • Breece Hall is on the PUP list and trying to return from an ACL injury. Until he is back, the Jets are not going to list him with the first team (even though he will be).

Jets Defense

Defense
Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth
EDGE Carl Lawson Jermaine Johnson Will McDonald IV Ifeadi Odenigbo  
DL Quinnen Williams Quinton Jefferson Isaiah Mack Marquiss Spencer  
DL Al Woods Solomon Thomas Tanzel Smart    
EDGE John Franklin-Myers Micheal Clemons Bryce Huff Deslin Alexandre  
LB Jamien Sherwood Zaire Barnes Maalik Hall    
LB C.J. Mosley Chazz Surratt Caleb Johnson    
LB Quincy Williams Hamsah Nasirildeen Claudin Cherelus    
NB Michael Carter II Javelin Guidry      
CB Sauce Gardner Bryce Hall Jimmy Moreland Derrick Langford Justin Hardee
CB D.J. Reed Brandin Echols Craig James Javelin Guidry  
S Jordan Whitehead Ashtyn Davis Trey Dean Dane Cruikshank  
S Tony Adams Adrian Amos Marquis Waters Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Notes:

  • On the defensive line, John Franklin-Myers appears ahead of Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald. The way New York rotates their pass rushers though, each of their young players will get a crack on the field eventually. 
  • Jamien Sherwood is expected to be the starter at the weakside linebacker position even though head coach Robert Saleh mentioned Sunday that it would be a competition. 
  • Tony Adams has been an early winner at Jets camp. He’s scheduled to be the starting free safety to this point ahead of Adrian Amos. If he continues to play at the high level he’s been at, he’ll certainly have earned a Week One start. 

Jets Special Teams

Special Teams
Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth
K Greg Zuerlein        
P Thomas Morstead        
H Thomas Morstead        
PR Mecole Hardman Jr. Xavier Gipson Alex Erickson Damarea Crockett  
KR Mecole Hardman Jr. Xavier Gipson Alex Erickson Damarea Crockett  
LS Thomas Hennessy

Notes

  • Mecole Hardman is going to be used in a lot of ways this season. It shouldn’t be a surprise he is the primary returner. 
  • Greg Zuerlein has been very good at camp. He went 9/10 on Sunday and the only miss was from 63 yards. 

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com

