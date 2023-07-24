Jets unveil Legacy White uniform honoring “New York Sack Exchange” for 2023 season

The New York Jets announced the unveiling of their legacy uniforms Monday morning

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The “New York Sack Exchange” is back…kind of.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and the team unveiled the Legacy White uniform that honors the Sack Exchange for the current team to wear during Week 1 and Week 4 of the NFL season.

When these Jets took flight, they ascended to great heights. Introducing our Legacy White Uniform, inspired by the New York Sack Exchange. pic.twitter.com/zfceKkyuOh — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 24, 2023

New York’s retro uniforms are in honor of the popular design reminiscent of the uniforms worn by the team from 1979-89. During that span, the Jets went to the playoffs four times and won three playoff games with a conference title game appearance in 1982.

In part due to the NFL’s uniform policy, teams are allowed to wear a combination of throwback uniforms and alternate uniforms up to three times during the season. The Jets will wear their alternate “Stealth Black” uniform at home against the Dolphins in the NFL’s first Black Friday game this year.

The New York Sack Exchange was born in 1981 as the Jets paced the NFL with 66 sacks while three of the defensive line are currently in the team’s Ring of Honor. Marty Lyons, Mark Gastineau, and Joe Klecko teamed up to bring success to a team that had not won a playoff game before that time since Super Bowl III. Klecko, along with New York corner Darrelle Revis are both set to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a week.

With a plethora of dynamic pass rushers on the current team like Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, and John Franklin-Myers, it might’ve been the perfect time to honor the great teams and players of the past like this.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com