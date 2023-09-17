Jets vs. Cowboys Week 2 Inactive List: New York sits four rookies from 2023 class

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws the ball away while in the end zone during the second half an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

We’re under a couple of hours away from the start of Week 2 of the NFL season for the New York Jets. A tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas awaits, but not before the team has to make some difficult decisions when it comes to their inactive list for kickoff.

Let’s go through the list for both teams here.

New York Jets

RB – Izzy Abanikanda

WR – Jason Brownlee

OL – Max Mitchell

DE – Will McDonald

LB – Zaire Barnes

CB – Bryce Hall

K – Greg Zuerlein

Notes:

Carl Lawson is back in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon at the expense of April’s first-round pick. Will McDonald IV will be inactive for the first time this season. It’s surprising because McDonald has not been bad by any stretch, but is a mere casualty of the Jets’ overall depth at the position

The Jets are sitting three different drafted players against the Cowboys. Add in the undrafted free agent Jason Brownlee, and New York is sitting four overall rookies.

Brandin Echols is back from his one-game suspension. That leaves Bryce Hall as the odd man out in the secondary.

New York did not bring in a third quarterback so Tim Boyle will be the lone backup for the Jets should something happen to Wilson.

Dallas Cowboys

WR – Brandin Cooks

OL – Tyler Smith

S – Donovan Wilson

DL – Viliami Fehoko

CB – Eric Scott

CB – Noah Igbinoghene

QB – Trey Lance

Notes

Brandin Cooks was a late entry to the injury report this week. While Dallas still has a plethora of stellar offensive weapons, this is one player the Jets won’t have to worry about.

Tyler Smith is going to miss his second game to start the 2023 season. Dallas may have looked excellent against the Giants despite his injury, but how the Cowboys handle a player like Quinnen Williams will be very interesting to watch.

Igbinoghene was a hero for the Cowboys on special teams last week but he’s inactive for this week. The Jets have a new kicker on Sunday, but Dallas’ special teams unit is still a top overall group.

Looks like the Cowboys will only dress two quarterbacks today.

