Joe Judge the disciplinarian on display after Giants training-camp brawl

Tensions tend to boil over at training camp, and it happened on Tuesday at New York Giants facilities after a brawl between the offense and defense.

Per reports, reserve running back Corey Clement was hit hard at the end of a run, prompting tight end Evan Engram to come to his defense.

That didn’t sit well with cornerback Logan Ryan, who was one of the Giants’ big offseason acquisitions in an attempt to beef up their secondary, as the new addition shoved Engram from behind to spark a full-on scrum that ultimately led to quarterback Daniel Jones at the bottom of a pile trying to break things up.

“At the end of the day I’m going to defend my teammates,” Ryan said of the shove that seemed to spark it all. “At the end of the day, I’m a grown man. I’m going to pay my dues.”

Regardless, it was a risky move for the franchise quarterback to jump in, but it was a no-brainer for Jones.

“I’m a part of the team,” He said. “We’re just competing. Everyone’s excited, first day of pads. We have to do a better job of controlling that and making sure we’re controlled in our enthusiasm.”

While the physicality settled down, head coach Joe Judge did anything but that, admonishing his team before putting them through the wringer.

Per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Judge had his team do a multitude of 100-yard runs before lining them up on the goal line for push-ups.

“There is dead silence except for Joe Judge’s whistle and his expletives,” Vacchiano noted. “So many expletives.”

“There are consequences for that kind of stuff,” Jones said. “That was the message. [Judge] can get excited and the guys responded to it. Guys certainly got the message today.”

A brutal day at practice, but nothing to break the spirits of a Giants team looking to take a step forward in 2021.

“Everybody in that locker room in united, we’re happy to be teammates,” Ryan said. “We want to stay together. As a leader of this team, we’re fine. We’re still together.”