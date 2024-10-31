Yankees hope Juan Soto returns, Aaron Judge doles out advice ahead of free agency

Oct 30, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts with outfielder Aaron Judge (99) after Judge dropped a fly ball during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — Members of the New York Yankees’ core are hoping just as much as their fans that Juan Soto will remain in Pinstripes for the long haul.

“I think everybody in this room wants him back,” Aaron Judge said shortly after the Yankees’ season ended in Game 5 of the World Series very early on Thursday morning. “You can look at the stats and what he did on the field and the type of leader he is in the clubhouse. He does a lot of the little things that people don’t notice that truly make him one of the best players in the game.”

Soto had one of the finest seasons of a brilliant young career in his first, and potentially lone, season with the Yankees after being traded from the San Diego Padres. His 41 home runs were a career-high while posting 109 RBI and a .989 OPS. He is in line for a massive new contract as he will officially hit the free-agent market next week.

“He had a fantastic year and he was just a real Steady Eddie presence for us,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said. “He brought so many great qualities to our club. He’s really earned this opportunity going forward… On a personal level, I’m excited for him. He’s done everything he can so he’s earned the right to make that choice.”

The 26-year-old will be the biggest name available this winter and he will have no shortage of suitors with deep pockets inquiring about his services. Judge went through a similar situation two years ago when he hit the open market following a 2022 campaign in which he set a new American League single-season home run record with 62 and won MVP honors.

He ultimately re-signed with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million pact.

“Just enjoy the process,” Judge said on what he would tell Soto. “Very few times in your career do you have the chance to pick where you want to go. A guy like that, he’s going to have every single team that can afford him calling his phone. So just enjoy the process, talk it over with your family and friends, pray about it. But most importantly, enjoy it. It doesn’t happen too many times in your career.”

Soto himself appears ready for this new experience. He said shortly after New York’s season-ending loss that every single team in the majors will be considered should they call, adding that the Yankees likely will not get special treatment.

Judge hopes that notion changes.

“I think he got a little taste of the excitement here, the history here, what it truly means to be a Yankee,” Judge said. “This guy has no fear. He wants to be a leader, he wants to be in the spotlight, he wants to be in those big moments. When you’re a Yankee, you’re going to be put in those situations.

“I’d love to have him back, but we have some time to think about it. He has to do what he needs to do with his family, and we’ll see what happens.”

