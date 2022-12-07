Knicks, Cam Reddish working on trade ahead of deadline: Reports

Cam Reddish’s tumultuous time with the Knicks may be coming to a close soon, as his representatives are working with the team’s front office to find a trade for the 23-year-old.

Reddish has played just 35 games in a Knicks uniform after he was traded from the Atlanta Hawks in the middle of last season.

He subsequently went down with an injury, and missed the remainder of the season.

This year, Reddish started off strong, and looked like a strong contender to crack the starting lineup. But his numbers have waned, and he’s been relegated to obscurity in recent weeks.

That culminated in the Sunday matchup between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, when Reddish did not see the court for a single minute.

This year, in 20 games played, Reddish has averaged 21.9 minutes, 8.4 points, 1 assist and 1.6 rebounds.

Now, it looks as though his time in blue and orange may be coming to a close.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that the team is working with Reddish’s representatives to find a trade that would suit both parties.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that the team is working with Reddish's representatives to find a trade that would suit both parties.

It’s not yet clear which teams may be potential suitors for Reddish, or what the Knicks would seek in return for any trade, but the young forward is sure to garner much interest around the NBA.

The NBA Trade Deadline is Feb. 9.

The news comes as the Knicks are struggling to keep pace with a loaded Eastern Conference, and have fallen to an 11–13 record on the season.

They currently sit as the ninth seeded team in the conference, despite the high hopes of fans and observers alike prior to the season’s beginning.

Moving Reddish, which seemed like an inevitable end to his decline in usage within the New York roster, may spark more chances for the team’s roster — though only time will tell.

