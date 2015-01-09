Sad Knicks fans wear paper bags on their heads at MSG

The Knicks are 5 and 34 this season.

Fans of the New York Knicks watch a game against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. Photo Credit: Pride Photo / Toby Norwood

The most interesting photos from the most recent Knicks game (yes, another loss) came from the stands, not the court.

In an act of desperation, attendees at Thursday night’s game versus Houston put paper bags over their heads, a la Shia LaBeouf, though a bit less crazy. Yes, this is what it’s come to.

The Knicks are such a terrible team, even the die-hard fans have resorted to desperate antics.

“We’re doing this because the Knicks are the worst team,” 18-year-old James Martucci of West Nyack, told the Daily News. “It’s not fair what they’re doing. They’re terrible. And Carmelo (Anthony) should be playing. Why isn’t he playing?”

Fans of the New York Knicks watch a game against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Even The New York Times has gone to unthinkable lenghts in protest of the team. They are moving their beat reporter off the Knicks beat:

“The Sports department’s editors feel it is only merciful to give our Knicks beat writer, Scott Cacciola, a break from such woeful basketball. He deserves to see the game played at a higher level.”

So what could possibly come next? Will the pressure somehow force Carmelo Anthony to perform? Will Phil Jackson be able to pull off a miracle? Because things are looking pretty desperate.