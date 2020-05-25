Knicks legend Patrick Ewing returns home, improving after coronavirus diagnosis

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Georgetown head coach and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — who tested positive for coronavirus — returned home just three days after the school announced he was isolated in a Washington D.C. hospital, his son revealed on Monday.

“I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us and since his diagnosis,” Ewing Jr. wrote. “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines.”

“I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing, 57, played 17 seasons in the NBA, 15 of them with the Knicks, who drafted him first overall in 1985.

He holds franchise records in games played, points scored, rebounds, steals, and blocks.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in Friday’s release. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”