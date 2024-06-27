Knicks’ Miles McBride undergoes toe surgery

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride underwent surgery on the fifth toe of his right foot earlier this week, the team announced on Friday.

While a specific timeline was not disclosed, the team expects him to be ready to resume basketball activities “later this summer.”

In his third season with the Knicks, the 23-year-old developed into an invaluable depth piece of a team that made the Eastern Conference semifinal. In 68 games, he averaged 8.3 points in 19.5 minutes per game while shooting 41.0% from three-point range.

On a roster decimated by injuries in the playoffs, he stepped his game up further, averaging 11 points and nearly two assists in 26.7 minutes per game.

This was the first season of a three-year, $13 million contract he signed last summer to stay with the Knicks — a deal that looks as though it is developing into quite the bargain.

