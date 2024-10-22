2024-25 NBA championship odds: Knicks have 3rd shortest odds as new season tips off

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There has not been this universal optimism surrounding the New York Knicks in decades, perhaps the 90s.

The Knicks’ monstrous offseason, during which they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, has put them on the precipice of a legitimate championship push—one that would end a 51-year title drought in the Big Apple.

It has created an imposing “Big 3” alongside Jalen Brunson, who could very well continue his push toward MVP consideration as he did last year.

Within a starting 5 that will also feature the defensive stalwart OG Anunoby and Josh Hart’s endless motor, the oddsmakers certainly see big things in New York’s future, as they have the third-shortest odds to win the 2025 NBA title behind the defending champion Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2024-25 NBA championship odds

Boston Celtics +310

Oklahoma City Thunder +650

New York Knicks +800

Denver Nuggets +950

Minnesota Timberwolves +1000

Philadelphia 76ers +1000

Dallas Mavericks +1000

Milwaukee Bucks +1400

Los Angeles Lakers +3000

Phoenix Suns +3000

Golden State Warriors +3500

Memphis Grizzlies +4000

Miami Heat +4500

New Orleans Pelicans +5500

Cleveland Cavaliers +6000

Indiana Pacers +6000

Orlando Magic +6500

Sacramento Kings +7500

Los Angeles Clippers +8000

San Antonio Spurs +15000

Houston Rockets +15000

Atlanta Hawks +60000

Washington Wizards +100000

Utah Jazz +100000

Toronto Raptors +100000

Portland Trail Blazers +100000

Detroit Pistons +100000

Chicago Bulls +100000

Charlotte Hornets +100000

Brooklyn Nets +100000

