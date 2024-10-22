Quantcast
2024-25 NBA championship odds: Knicks have 3rd shortest odds as new season tips off

Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There has not been this universal optimism surrounding the New York Knicks in decades, perhaps the 90s. 

The Knicks’ monstrous offseason, during which they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, has put them on the precipice of a legitimate championship push—one that would end a 51-year title drought in the Big Apple. 

It has created an imposing “Big 3” alongside Jalen Brunson, who could very well continue his push toward MVP consideration as he did last year. 

Within a starting 5 that will also feature the defensive stalwart OG Anunoby and Josh Hart’s endless motor, the oddsmakers certainly see big things in New York’s future, as they have the third-shortest odds to win the 2025 NBA title behind the defending champion Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Jalen Brunson Knicks
Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball up court during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

2024-25 NBA championship odds

  • Boston Celtics +310
  • Oklahoma City Thunder +650
  • New York Knicks +800
  • Denver Nuggets +950
  • Minnesota Timberwolves +1000
  • Philadelphia 76ers +1000
  • Dallas Mavericks +1000
  • Milwaukee Bucks +1400
  • Los Angeles Lakers +3000
  • Phoenix Suns +3000
  • Golden State Warriors +3500
  • Memphis Grizzlies +4000
  • Miami Heat +4500
  • New Orleans Pelicans +5500
  • Cleveland Cavaliers +6000
  • Indiana Pacers +6000
  • Orlando Magic +6500
  • Sacramento Kings +7500
  • Los Angeles Clippers +8000
  • San Antonio Spurs +15000
  • Houston Rockets +15000
  • Atlanta Hawks +60000
  • Washington Wizards +100000
  • Utah Jazz +100000
  • Toronto Raptors +100000
  • Portland Trail Blazers +100000
  • Detroit Pistons +100000
  • Chicago Bulls +100000
  • Charlotte Hornets +100000
  • Brooklyn Nets +100000

Stats courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

