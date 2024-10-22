2024-25 NBA championship odds: Knicks have 3rd shortest odds as new season tips off

There has not been this universal optimism surrounding the New York Knicks in decades, perhaps the 90s.
The Knicks’ monstrous offseason, during which they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, has put them on the precipice of a legitimate championship push—one that would end a 51-year title drought in the Big Apple.
It has created an imposing “Big 3” alongside Jalen Brunson, who could very well continue his push toward MVP consideration as he did last year.
Within a starting 5 that will also feature the defensive stalwart OG Anunoby and Josh Hart’s endless motor, the oddsmakers certainly see big things in New York’s future, as they have the third-shortest odds to win the 2025 NBA title behind the defending champion Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2024-25 NBA championship odds
- Boston Celtics +310
- Oklahoma City Thunder +650
- New York Knicks +800
- Denver Nuggets +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers +1000
- Dallas Mavericks +1000
- Milwaukee Bucks +1400
- Los Angeles Lakers +3000
- Phoenix Suns +3000
- Golden State Warriors +3500
- Memphis Grizzlies +4000
- Miami Heat +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans +5500
- Cleveland Cavaliers +6000
- Indiana Pacers +6000
- Orlando Magic +6500
- Sacramento Kings +7500
- Los Angeles Clippers +8000
- San Antonio Spurs +15000
- Houston Rockets +15000
- Atlanta Hawks +60000
- Washington Wizards +100000
- Utah Jazz +100000
- Toronto Raptors +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers +100000
- Detroit Pistons +100000
- Chicago Bulls +100000
- Charlotte Hornets +100000
- Brooklyn Nets +100000
Stats courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.