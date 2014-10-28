Knicks’ season opener: 3 questions

Just a heads up, Knicks fans. There’s no need to panic if the team starts the season 0-2. It’s not …

Just a heads up, Knicks fans. There’s no need to panic if the team starts the season 0-2. It’s not their fault they’re pitted against the top two teams in the East in consecutive games — the Bulls tonight at the Garden and the Cavaliers tomorrow night in Cleveland.

In fact, a win in either matchup could be the kind of confidence boost this team needs as the Knicks look to bounce back from last year’s disheartening season that did not include a postseason berth.

But there are bigger things to worry about than two out of 82 games on the slate. Here’s a look at three pressing questions facing the Knicks as they enter the 2014-15 season.

Will Melo commit on the defensive end?

New coach Derek Fisher made it clear he wants his team to worry more about defense than the triangle offense. Everyone knows Carmelo Anthony can score with the best of them, and he’s a pretty solid rebounder when he wants to be. However, nobody mistakes him for LeBron James on ‘D’. But, as a high-level athlete, Melo should be capable of becoming a better-than average defender if he decides he wants to be one.

Have the Knicks solved their PG problem?

Jose Calderon isn’t flashy, but he might be the best floor general the Knicks have trotted out for an opener since their successful ’90s squads. Acquired from the Mavericks in the deal that sent Tyson Chandler back to Dallas, the 33-year-old is a deadly shooter who’d rather find the open man and rarely turns the ball over. He’s likely to endear himself to Knicks fans more than predecessor Raymond Felton ever did.

Will Amar’e be traded?

Probably, if they can. Amar’e Stoudemire’s max deal will be hard to ditch midseason. The 76ers are the most likely team to make it work, but Philly may demand a first-round pick to go with him. Given how many of those previous administrations have shipped in past trades, team president Phil Jackson might be leery of making such a move. It might be smarter to let Stat’s deal expire after the season and enjoy the salary cap relief.