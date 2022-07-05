Quantcast
Knicks likely to be hit with tampering penalties after Jalen Brunson signing

Jalen Brunson Knicks rumors
Jalen Brunson (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The New York Knicks wasted no time in getting the No. 1 free agent on their list last week as Jalen Brunson inked a four-year deal worth approximately $110 million. 

After further review, though, it looks like their recruitment of the point guard was done so illegally. 

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the NBA is “expected” to hit the Knicks with tampering charges for communicating with Brunson before the legal period.

Such events reportedly “frustrated” Brunson’s old team, the Dallas Mavericks, as reports of a deal being done between the 25-year-old and New York leaked before they were even allowed to speak to each other. 

That wasn’t all, though. 

Jalen Brunson Knicks
FILE – Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson reacts during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. The NBA’s free agency period opens Thursday night, June 30, 2022, with teams and players finally free to negotiate new deals. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

The Mavericks were also reportedly upset that the Knicks hired Brunson’s father, Rick, as an assistant coach.

Team president Leon Rose has been a longtime family friend of the Brunson family and his son, Sam, is the point guard’s agent.

There was also dissatisfaction that Knicks executives William Wesley and Allan Houston, along with forward Julius Randle, attended a Mavericks playoff game against the Utah Jazz during the spring.

The penalty for the Knicks could be a fine of as much as $10 million, a number that has been worked on in recent years by the NBA to deter such actions. 

It obviously isn’t working as New York has come away with what they believe is their point guard of the future. 

Brunson put together a career season in Dallas last year after turning down a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension from the Texas team.

In 79 games, the New Brunswick, NJ native posted 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game — a significant jump from the 12.6 and 3.5 he posted in 2020-21. 

For more Knicks content, visit AMNY.com

 

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

