2022 Little League World Series: Massapequa Coast looks to stay alive on Monday

The 2022 Little League World Series didn’t start off the way Massapequa Coast wanted, but they’ll have a chance to get back on track this morning at 11 am ET.

After putting together a 15-2 record and winning the inaugural Metro Regional tournament, Massapequa Coast advanced to the Little League World Series with high expectations.

However, waiting on the other end was an opening game against the West Region winner Honolulu Little League. Honolulu made it to the semi-finals of the LLWS and won the entire tournament in 2018, so it was an immediately tough challenge for the boys from Long Island.

Unfortunately, the game didn’t go their way. Honolulu strung together 13 hits while pitching a shutout in a convincing 12-0 win over the boys from Long Island.

While Honolulu scored in every inning, the game was actually much closer than the score would indicate. Heading into the 4th innings, Honolulu was leading just 3-0. They had mounted consistent pressure, but Massapequa Coast had limited the damage.

Until Honolulu broke the game open with three runs in the fourth inning and another six in the fifth inning.

Since the LLWS is a double-elimination tournament, the Metro Region champions from Long Island will get a chance to bounce back. They have responded well to adversity in their summer season up until now, so Monday will be another chance for them to rise to the occasion when they face off against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic Region winners

How to Watch

Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Updated Bracket

Massapequa Coast comes into the game 0-1 in the LLWS, while Hollidaysburg is 1-1, suffering an 8-3 loss in the opening game to Parland, Texas before bouncing back to eliminate Middleborough, Massachusetts 7-5 on Saturday night.

