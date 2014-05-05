Mariano Rivera returns to Yankee Stadium for River Ave. renaming

The first tribute to Mariano Rivera’s years of greatness at Yankee Stadium isn’t in Monument Park. It’s just outside, on the street.

The future Hall of Famer was on hand Monday for the renaming of River Avenue near 161st Street to the more appropriately monikered Rivera Avenue. The 44-year-old Rivera, who retired last year after 19 seasons with the Bronx Bombers, was joined by his family, Bronx officials and fans for the occasion.

“I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” he told the crowd, some of whom came with their own Mariano Rivera signs.

Rivera holds the Major League Baseball record for saves and helped the Yankees win five World Series.