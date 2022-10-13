Martindale reflective on Baltimore exit ahead of Week 6 clash: “It was time”

For 10 seasons, Don “Wink” Martindale was a central figure under John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore. A Super Bowl win in 2012, and multiple playoff appearances later, the head coach and defensive coordinator who was tied at the hip for over five years parted ways.

Martindale has now found a new home and is bringing the same style of play that made Baltimore a lethal team to face in the National Football League.

Since being hired by Brian Daboll, the Giants’ defensive coordinator has fundamentally changed their style of play, and the results have shown through a surprising 4-1 start.

With the Baltimore Ravens as the upcoming opponent on Sunday, it’s a chance for Martindale to see friends and family he had spent so much time with.

“I have a lot of friends on the other side. A lot of people that meant a lot to me in my life.” Martindale said before practice Thursday. “I have a deep love for a lot of people over there.”

Martindale’s exit from Baltimore at the end of the 2021-22 season came as a surprise to many around the NFL. While the defense finished 25th in yards allowed and dead last against the pass, an overwhelming amount of injuries contributed to the disappointing end.

That doesn’t mean that there’s any animosity from Martindale’s mindset. In fact, after talks with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, it was agreed that “it was time.” The long-time defensive coach also has a great love for the Harbaugh family.

“John and I coached together, I coached with his dad and have known the family forever. He’s a brother (to me)” Martindale said. “I was happy and excited about the next chapter.”

Wink also acknowledged the joy and challenge of starting to build a defensive culture in “year one”.

Playing against a brother on the football field can be different when coaching against one. Nobody knows that better than the Harbaughs. Both John and his brother Jim competed on opposite sides in Super Bowl XLVII when Jim was the head coach of the 49ers.

While emotions were high throughout that contest back in 2012, Wink understands that there’s a different level of emotion he needs to show on the sideline for his players.

“I want this game to be about them (the players)…what I tell the players all the time is that what I owe you during gametime is my composure and thinking about the next play.” Martindale explained. “This is just the next game. We’ve had success with that approach.”

Success would be an understatement. The Giants are 4-1 after beating the Green Bay Packers in London last week, New York has already matched their win total from last year. For the first time since 2016, the Giants faithful has had a reason to cheer.

The “next play, next game” attitude means something different when Baltimore comes to town as well. New York had great success against a future Hall-of-Fame player in Aaron Rodgers, but need to present a much different approach when they play Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson has an MVP trophy under his belt, a playoff win, and has transformed what is perceived as top quarterback play since he became the starter in 2018. Martindale had a front-row seat practicing against and coaching Jackson for the last few seasons.

There’s nothing but respect between the two sides.

“I love the guy. It’s another great challenge going from Aaron Rodgers to Lamar Jackson. I was with him when he won MVP. He’s an unbelievable player. For anyone who wants to say anything he’s not…ok. He’s playing at an MVP caliber right now like he was back in ’19. It’s different sitting in a chair now instead of practice.”

A win on Sunday would be monumental for a Giants team that is continuing to turn heads around the NFL. It would also give their defensive coordinator a chance to show just how good he has it with his fresh start on a new team.

