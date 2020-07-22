Mets 2020 projected lineup, starting rotation, predictions

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On paper, the New York Mets’ 2020 projected starting lineup is one of the best in franchise history — one that rivals the 1986, 1999, and 2006 squads.

Rather than putting all its offensive eggs in the proverbial basket of one or two offensive stars as they have in previous seasons, the Mets have a deep, imposing lineup that is among Major League Baseball’s very best.

The well-rounded nine has the potential to beat a team using any style of play, benefitting greatly from the exclusive-to-2020 rule that the designated hitter will be allowed in the National League.

While they might not have as prolific of a lineup as their neighbors in the Bronx, this is a Mets lineup that will be plenty dangerous — one that is expected to keep them afloat in a difficult National League East that is anyone’s to win at this point.

A 60-game season won’t yield the gaudy numbers that are synonymous with a 162-game campaign, that is for certain, but keep an ear out for plenty of fireworks being generated from Queens this summer:

Projected 2020 Mets starting lineup, stats

1) Jeff McNeil- 3B

2019 stats: .318 batting average (BA), .916 on-base plus slugging (OPS), 23 HR, 75 RBI

2020 prediction: .309 BA, .885 OPS, 8 HR, 29 RBI

2) Pete Alonso- 1B

2019 stats: .260 BA, .941 OPS, 53 HR, 120 RBI

2020 prediction: .258 BA, .935 OPS, 18 HR, 42 RBI

3) Michael Conforto- LF

2019 stats: .257 BA, .856 OPS, 33 HR, 92 RBI

2020 prediction: .253 BA, .834 OPS, 11 HR, 32 RBI

4) Yoenis Cespedes- DH

2019 stats: Did Not Play

2020 prediction: .265 BA, .826 OPS, 12 HR, 38 RBI

5) Wilson Ramos- C

2019 stats: .288 BA, .768 OPS, 14 HR, 73 RBI

2020 prediction: .275 BA, .758 OPS, 8 HR, 33 RBI

6) Robinson Cano- 2B

2019 stats: .256 BA, .736 OPS, 13 HR, 39 RBI

2020 prediction: .265 BA, .745 OPS, 7 HR, 29 RBI

7) JD Davis- LF

2019 stats: .307 BA, .895 OPS, 22 HR, 57 RBI

2020 prediction: .280 BA, .805 OPS, 8 HR, 20 RBI

8) Amed Rosario- SS

2019 stats: .287 BA, .755 OPS, 15 HR, 72 RBI

2020 prediction: .282 BA, .765 OPS, 5 HR, 22 RBI

9) Brandon Nimmo- CF

2019 stats: .221 BA, .783 OPS, 8 HR, 29 RBI

2020 prediction: .264 BA, .827 OPS, 6 HR, 20 RBI

For the Mets’ pitching staff, some of its venom was taken out when Noah Syndergaard underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, but Jacob deGrom’s presence ensures that New York will get Cy Young-caliber stuff at least every fifth day.

Much of the pressure will fall on the shoulders of Marcus Stroman, who had a difficult start to his Mets career after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays. In a contract year, though, he is keen on proving that he is capable of being a frontline starter.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the bottom of the rotation. The newly-acquired Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha are coming off career-worst years but have the potential to produce. The rotation’s lone lefty, Steven Matz, also has a ton to prove after battling inconsistencies last season.

Projected 2020 Mets starting rotation, stats

Jacob deGrom (RHP)

2019 stats: 11-8 record, 2.43 ERA, 255 strikeouts (K’s), 0.971 walks/hits per inning pitched (WHIP)

2020 prediction: 6-3, 2.58 ERA, 88K’s, 0.992 WHIP

Marcus Stroman (RHP)

2019 stats: 10-13, .3.22 ERA, 159 K’s, 1.307 WHIP

2020 prediction: 4-2, 3.46 ERA, 57 K’s, 1.292 WHIP

Rick Porcello (RHP)

2019 stats: 14-12, 5.52 ERA, 143 K’s, 1.394 WHIP

2020 prediction: 5-4, 4.36 ERA, 52 K’s

Steven Matz (LHP)

2019 stats: 11-10, 4.21 ERA, 153 K’s, 1.341 WHIP

2020 prediction: 5-4, 3.99 ERA, 60 K’s, 1.299 WHIP

Michael Wacha (RHP)