Mets give Farnsworth minor-league deal

The Mets signed right-handed reliever Kyle Farnsworth to a minor league deal yesterday. He also will receive an invite to spring training.

Farnsworth, who will turn 38 on April 14, went a combined 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA for the Rays and Pirates last season. He did not appear for the Pirates in the postseason in their NLDS matchup against the Cardinals.

If Farnsworth makes the team, it will be the eighth major league club that he has pitched for in his career. It will not be his first stint in New York, however, as he was on the Yankees from 2006 to 2008.