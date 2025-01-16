Mets announce promotional giveaway schedule for 2025 season

Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; A general view before game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets announced their promotional giveaway schedule for the 2025 season for home games at Citi Field.

Of the 30 giveaways, 10 bobblehead dates are featured along with numerous apparel designs including Juan Soto, Kodai Senga, and Sean Manaea replica jerseys.

Here is the full list:

2025 Mets giveaway schedule

Juan Soto Players Pin on Saturday, April 5

2025 Schedule Picture Frame on Sunday, April 6

Brandon Nimmo Hoodie Jersey presented by Invesco QQQ on Friday, April 18

Mr. Met Empire State Building Bobblehead presented by Citi on Saturday, April 19

Clay Holmes Hockey Jersey presented by Hyundai on Friday, May 9

Edwin Díaz Bobblehead on Saturday, May 10

Mother’s Day Clutch Purse on Sunday, May 11

Kodai Senga Replica Jersey presented by Nathan’s Famous on Saturday, May 24

Mark Vientos Bobblehead presented by SeatGeek on Sunday, May 25

Sean Manaea Camo Jersey on Monday, May 26

Hello Kitty Bobblehead presented by Toyota on Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1 for the first 10,000 fans all three days

Pride Tank Top presented by Citi on Friday, June 13

Mr. Met Plushie on Saturday, June 14

Hawaiian Shirt on Sunday, June 15

Reversible Bucket Hat presented by Premio Sausage on Thursday, June 26

Juan Soto Replica Jersey on Thursday, July 3

David Wright Bobblehead presented by NewYork- Presbyterian on Sunday, July 20

Topps Baseball Cards on Wednesday, July 23 for the first 10,000 fans

Francisco Alvarez Bobblehead on Saturday, Aug. 2

Mini Bat on Sunday, Aug. 3

Mrs. Met Gives Back Bobblehead on Wednesday, Aug. 13

Player Replica Jersey presented by Hyundai on Thursday, Aug. 14

Shea Stadium Replica on Friday, Aug. 15

Juan Soto Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on Saturday, Aug. 16

SNY Players Pins on Tuesday, Aug. 26

Francisco Lindor Bobblehead presented by Invesco QQQ on Saturday, Aug. 30

Mrs. Met Taxicab Bobblehead presented by Cadillac on Saturday, Sept. 13

Color-In Lunchbox on Sunday, Sept. 14

Pop-up Home Run Apple Figurine on Friday, Sept. 19

Long Sleeve T-Shirt presented by Citi on Saturday, Sept. 20 for all fans

