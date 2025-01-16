Mets announce promotional giveaway schedule for 2025 season

The New York Mets announced their promotional giveaway schedule for the 2025 season for home games at Citi Field.
Of the 30 giveaways, 10 bobblehead dates are featured along with numerous apparel designs including Juan Soto, Kodai Senga, and Sean Manaea replica jerseys.
Here is the full list:
2025 Mets giveaway schedule
- Juan Soto Players Pin on Saturday, April 5
- 2025 Schedule Picture Frame on Sunday, April 6
- Brandon Nimmo Hoodie Jersey presented by Invesco QQQ on Friday, April 18
- Mr. Met Empire State Building Bobblehead presented by Citi on Saturday, April 19
- Clay Holmes Hockey Jersey presented by Hyundai on Friday, May 9
- Edwin Díaz Bobblehead on Saturday, May 10
- Mother’s Day Clutch Purse on Sunday, May 11
- Kodai Senga Replica Jersey presented by Nathan’s Famous on Saturday, May 24
- Mark Vientos Bobblehead presented by SeatGeek on Sunday, May 25
- Sean Manaea Camo Jersey on Monday, May 26
- Hello Kitty Bobblehead presented by Toyota on Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1 for the first 10,000 fans all three days
- Pride Tank Top presented by Citi on Friday, June 13
- Mr. Met Plushie on Saturday, June 14
- Hawaiian Shirt on Sunday, June 15
- Reversible Bucket Hat presented by Premio Sausage on Thursday, June 26
- Juan Soto Replica Jersey on Thursday, July 3
- David Wright Bobblehead presented by NewYork- Presbyterian on Sunday, July 20
- Topps Baseball Cards on Wednesday, July 23 for the first 10,000 fans
- Francisco Alvarez Bobblehead on Saturday, Aug. 2
- Mini Bat on Sunday, Aug. 3
- Mrs. Met Gives Back Bobblehead on Wednesday, Aug. 13
- Player Replica Jersey presented by Hyundai on Thursday, Aug. 14
- Shea Stadium Replica on Friday, Aug. 15
- Juan Soto Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on Saturday, Aug. 16
- SNY Players Pins on Tuesday, Aug. 26
- Francisco Lindor Bobblehead presented by Invesco QQQ on Saturday, Aug. 30
- Mrs. Met Taxicab Bobblehead presented by Cadillac on Saturday, Sept. 13
- Color-In Lunchbox on Sunday, Sept. 14
- Pop-up Home Run Apple Figurine on Friday, Sept. 19
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt presented by Citi on Saturday, Sept. 20 for all fans