Mets jersey patch ad sale to be overseen by Oak View Group

Mets jersey ad patch
New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by teammate Dominic Smith (2) after hitting a two-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner, right, stands at the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Advertisement patches on the shoulders of MLB uniforms are on their way over in the next year and the Mets are beginning to position themselves to make quite a payday out of it. 

Per a report by the Sports Business Journal, the team has selected Oak View Group (OVG) — an entertainment company “renowned for its expertise in stadium and arena naming-rights pacts” — to oversee the sale of their jersey patch that could bring in between $15 million and $20 million per year. 

OVG recently completed its work with the New York Islanders’ brand-new, state-of-the-art home, UBS Arena, in Elmont, NY where founder Tim Lieweke worked hands-on with the Islanders to help develop the venue, which opened its doors in November. 

The company also worked closely with the renovations of Climate Pledge Arena — the home of the expansion Seattle Kraken, who began NHL play this season. 

In terms of jersey-patch sales, OVG sold the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers’ first ad patch in 2018 to Biofreeze and is selling the jersey sponsorship of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

MLB’s program that will feature advertisement patches on the sleeves of uniforms won’t begin until the 2023 season. 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

