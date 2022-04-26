Mets jersey patch ad sale to be overseen by Oak View Group

Advertisement patches on the shoulders of MLB uniforms are on their way over in the next year and the Mets are beginning to position themselves to make quite a payday out of it.

Per a report by the Sports Business Journal, the team has selected Oak View Group (OVG) — an entertainment company “renowned for its expertise in stadium and arena naming-rights pacts” — to oversee the sale of their jersey patch that could bring in between $15 million and $20 million per year.

OVG recently completed its work with the New York Islanders’ brand-new, state-of-the-art home, UBS Arena, in Elmont, NY where founder Tim Lieweke worked hands-on with the Islanders to help develop the venue, which opened its doors in November.

The company also worked closely with the renovations of Climate Pledge Arena — the home of the expansion Seattle Kraken, who began NHL play this season.

In terms of jersey-patch sales, OVG sold the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers’ first ad patch in 2018 to Biofreeze and is selling the jersey sponsorship of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

MLB’s program that will feature advertisement patches on the sleeves of uniforms won’t begin until the 2023 season.