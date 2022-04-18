Quantcast
Mets

Mets Monday night game rained out, makeup doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday

By
Posted on
Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor after hitting a two-run home run.
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ Monday night game has been postponed due to rain, and the team will play a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. 

The team had been scheduled to open their series against Arizona at home on April 18, but they will instead take the field at 3:10 p.m. on April 19 for the first game, followed by their regularly-scheduled second game following that contest. 

Fans who had tickets to the Monday game will be granted a voucher that they may exchange for a ticket of comparable value to a different home game. 

For mover coverage of the Mets, head to amNY.com

Tylor Megill is scheduled to get the start on the mound for the Aamazins’ first game against San Francisco righty Alex Cobb. The second game will see Mets ace Max Scherzer, who will be facing off against righty Logan Webb. 

Schneps Connects

The Mets currently sit at a 7–3 record, which puts them 2 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

