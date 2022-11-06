Mets to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s option for 2023: report

The New York Mets are reportedly planning to pick up the contract option of designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Sunday.

Vogelbach’s option is worth $1.5 million, which keeps him under contract through the 2023 season before hitting unrestricted free agency next winter.

The 29-year-old lefty was acquired by the Mets before the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates in hopes of building a sustainable platoon at the DH spot alongside Darin Ruf, who was picked up from the San Francisco Giants.

That combination didn’t necessarily work as Ruf struggled in Queens while Vogelbach slashed .255/.393/.436 (.830 OPS) with six home runs and 25 RBI across 55 games. He went 0-for-7 during the three-game NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, which further exacerbated New York’s need for a legitimate, power-hitting DH for 2023.

Picking up Vogelbach’s option doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he’ll remain with the Mets for next season. While the free agency period that began Sunday provides a lengthy checklist of players for general manager Billy Eppler to focus on — including the futures of Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz before shifting to Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt — the team will undoubtedly be scouring the market for an upgrade at the DH spot.

That would allow the team to use Vogelbach in potential trade talks to address other areas of the roster.

