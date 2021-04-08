Quantcast
Mets placing Dellin Betances on 10-day IL with shoulder issue | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Mets

Mets placing Dellin Betances on 10-day IL with shoulder issue

By
0
comments
Posted on
Dellin Betances Mets
Dellin Betances
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have placed relief pitcher Dellin Betances on the 10-day IL Thursday with a right shoulder impingement, per multiple reports. 

In a corresponding move, the Mets are bringing up side-arming reliever Trevor Hildenberger to take Betances’ spot in the bullpen. 

It’s the latest twist of Betances’ swift drop-off. Once one of the game’s most feared late-inning relievers with the Yankees, the 33-year-old’s career has been derailed by a myriad of injuries that have heavily impacted his velocity. 

Betances’ fastball has dropped off significantly since joining the Mets, coming into spring training this season topping out at 93 mph. While many questioned whether or not he had a place in the Mets’ bullpen heading into 2021, manager Luis Rojas made it clear in the final week of spring training that Betances would be a part of the team’s relief core.

He allowed one run in his season debut on Wednesday in Philadelphia against the Phillies where he showed a lack of command on his slowed-down pellets. 

His struggles were just one of the issues surrounding a Mets bullpen that has done little to suggest that they can be a reliable group moving forward.

In their opening game of the series, the Mets’ bullpen had an ERA of 6.00, ranked third-worst in the majors. 

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC