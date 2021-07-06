Mets trade rumors: GM Zack Scott tips hand on deadline approach

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s no secret that the Mets are going to be active on the trade deadline — and with their current standing, they’re going to be buyers.

Taking full advantage of a struggling NL East division, the Mets are in first place despite an onslaught of injuries. It’s as much a testament to their mettle — it’s an impressive feat that this team is seven games over .500 entering Tuesday night’s action with the All-Star break approaching — as it is an indictment of the division.

“The goal is to win your division, get to the postseason and given especially the top of our rotation and our bullpen, I think we’ve got as good a chance as anyone once we get there,” Mets general manager Zack Scott said.

As it stands, the Mets’ offense is returning back to full health, and it’s showing in the runs-scored column. But the pitching staff is currently holding on by a thread as health issues continue to deplete its ranks.

It was revealed on Monday that David Peterson has a right oblique strain, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. That puts him on the shelf alongside Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto — other key depth pieces who were tasked in keeping the rotation afloat while Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco worked their way back to the Mets’ rotation.

Syndergaard, who is continuing a convoluted rehab from Tommy John surgery, could be back by September. Meanwhile, Carrasco is projected to return in late July or early August as he finishes up his recovery from a torn hamstring suffered toward the end of spring training.

It’s left the Mets with just four healthy starters in Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker — all of whom have been masterful this season — and the unproven Tylor Megill, who has impressed in his early major-league audition.

In need of a reliable fifth starter to keep things afloat around the rotation, the Mets will be going to the market to try and find another arm before Major League Baseball’s July 31 trade deadline.

“I don’t feel like anything’s imminent, but [we’re] trying to work toward something pretty much every day,” Scott said.

But the general manager did tip his hand, slightly. Hinting that the Mets might not make a huge splash at the deadline.

“One thing I say a lot to a lot of people around me in the game is we’ve got to remember that baseball is not the NBA. It’s not one person who has the opportunity to make as big of an impact,” Scott admitted. “That’s not to go down a slippery slope and say, ‘Why trade for any rental, then, if it’s not going to make an impact?’ You don’t want to go down that far.

“But the reality is the game is designed to limit the impact of a single player, whether that’s a starting pitcher or a hitter. So we have to be smart.”