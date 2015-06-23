Miguel Cabrera one of two non-Royals leading MLB All-Star Game AL voting

The Royals’ stranglehold on the All-Star Game starting lineup is starting to weaken.

Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers has overtaken Kansas City’s Eric Hosmer for the lead at first base in the latest update of American League All-Star voting.

This means that only seven Royals are in position to start at the nine non-pitching positions in the lineup. Angels centerfielder Mike Trout is the only other non-Royals player on pace to start.

Jacoby Ellsbury is the top Yankees vote-getter with 2,323,786 votes. However, he currently sits 11th in outfield voting, nearly 5.5 million votes behind third-place Alex Gordon of the Royals. Carlos Beltran, a former Royal, is 15th with 1,272,963 votes.

Alex Rodriguez — who collected his 3,000th career hit Friday night — is fifth in the race for designated hitter with 1,590,342 votes, nearly six million behind Royals DH Kendrys Morales. Brian McCann is fifth at catcher with 1,548,747 votes, more than 8.5 million behind Salvador Perez of the Royals.

This year’s All-Star Game will be played at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 14. Voting ends July 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

CATCHER

1. Salvador Perez, Royals: 10,199,151

2. Russell Martin, Blue Jays: 4,736,279

3. Stephen Vogt, A’s: 4,368,609

4. Alex Avila, Tigers: 1,587,868

5. Brian McCann, Yankees: 1,548,747

FIRST BASE

1. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers: 9,342,149

2. Eric Hosmer, Royals: 8,013,745

3. Prince Fielder, Rangers: 2,391,736

4. Justin Smoak, Blue Jays: 1,769,661

5. Albert Pujols, Angels: 1,375,167

SECOND BASE

1. Omar Infante, Royals: 6,521,733

2. Jose Altuve, Astros: 6,086,193

3. Ian Kinsler, Tigers: 3,046,386

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians: 2,933,981

5. Devon Travis, Blue Jays: 2,157,286

THIRD BASE

1. Mike Moustakas, Royals: 9,037,844

2. Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays: 9,004,876

3. Nick Castellanos, Tigers: 1,789,921

4. Manny Machado, Orioles: 1,364,207

5. Adrian Beltre, Rangers: 1,239,508

SHORTSTOP

1. Alcides Escobar, Royals: 8,739,920

2. Jose Iglesias, Tigers: 6,122,972

3. Jose Reyes, Blue Jays: 3,499,760

4. Jed Lowrie, Astros: 1,367,386

4. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox: 1,343,991

OUTFIELD

1. Mike Trout, Angels: 9,148,142

2. Lorenzo Cain, Royals: 9,079,146

3. Alex Gordon, Royals: 7,810,995

4. Yoenis Cespedes, Tigers: 5,929,670

5. Alex Rios, Royals: 5,658,024

6. Jose Bautista, Blue Jays: 5,299,960

7. Adam Jones, Orioles: 4,827,069

8. Michael Brantley, Indians: 2,840,820

9. J.D. Martinez, Tigers: 2,401,441

10. Josh Reddick, A’s: 2,324,555

11. Jacoby Ellsbury, Yankees: 2,323,786

12. Rajai Davis, Tigers: 2,121,599

13. Hanley Ramirez, Red Sox: 1,429,619

14. Torii Hunter, Twins: 1,320,494

15. Carlos Beltran, Yankees: 1,272,963

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. Kendrys Morales, Royals: 7,584,560

2. Nelson Cruz, Mariners: 7,298,451

3. Edwin Encarnacion, Blue Jays: 3,010,436

4. Victor Martinez, Tigers: 2,195,284

5. Alex Rodriguez, Yankees: 1,590,342