How Mike White has changed as a passer from 2021 blowout loss to Buffalo

A lot has changed for the New York Jets and quarterback Mike White since his last start against the Buffalo Bills.

In the confines of MetLife stadium last November, White threw four interceptions in a 45-17 loss that saw him lose his starting job to Zach Wilson. Since that time, a year has passed, the Jets have moved into playoff contention the next season, they’ve upset the Bills at home, and Mike White is back as the starting quarterback after replacing the struggling Wilson.

Now, as White and the Jets prepare to get ready for their second meeting with the Bills, this time on the road, reflection on what the quarterback did wrong the first time, and how he can improve will be key. That’s already been noticed by New York’s coaching staff.

“What he (White) is proving is that he can do it. He proved it last year and he’s proving it this year and it’s really exciting for him to get this moment in this opportunity to attack and show that he’s capable.” Robert Saleh told reporters.

Part of White’s success over his first couple of starts this season has shown an improved poise when things aren’t going so well. In Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the 10-2 Vikings, White threw for over 300 yards while leading a relentless Jets comeback from being down three scores. His decision-making was a major part of the comeback as well.

“He did a really good job because he took what the defense kept giving him. When the defense presented the opportunity to push it, he did that. I thought he played a really good game.” Saleh explained.

Poise and decision-making are key for starters in the National Football League. The mark of good quarterbacks in the modern game is very thin as well. For the Jets, the signs White has shown through two weeks as a starter, and his improvements from last season have shown a quarterback who is a quality starter in the league.

“I feel he’s shown that plenty of times over the last few years. he did that against Chicago, but he can push the ball downfield and take the check-downs. It’s good to know for him when to push it and when to make the smart decision.”

The Jets are counting on the development of Mike White to continue in Buffalo this week. The former fifth-round pick has jumpstarted the Jes offense in a way few quarterbacks have done in recent years for the franchise.

The next step in that development? Beating a top team in the Jets’ conference and division.

If White can show his growth from last season’s struggles, New York could be in for a very entertaining December.

