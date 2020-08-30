MLB full-schedule streak done after just one day, Athletics postpone after positive COVID test

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Playing out the 2020 truncated Major League Baseball season was always going to be a precarious undertaking, especially when it isn’t in a bubble like the NHL or NBA’s returns.

But the coronavirus pandemic has ensured that baseball’s schedule markers remain busy, as they try to salvage an already-shortened season on the fly.

Saturday was the first time since July 26 that all 30 MLB teams were able to play on the same day. It’s something that should be commonplace during a normal season, but especially this year when teams were initially trying to cram 60 games over 66 days.

Yet there has been a steady stream of COVID-19 outbreaks, which has touched nearly every MLB team so far this summer, ranging from the Miami Marlins’ severe outbreak during Opening Weekend, to the New York Mets’ ranks getting infiltrated despite their strict protocols.

On Sunday, the Oakland Athletics announced that they had a positive coronavirus test within its ranks, ending MLB’s full-slate streak at just one day.

“The Oakland A’s learned today that a member of the organization has tested positive for COVID-19 and Major League Baseball has postponed today’s game in Houston at Minute Maid Park,” the Athletics released in a statement. “The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party this morning and will self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place.”

“The A’s organization and Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.”