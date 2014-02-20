Nets land G Thornton in trade with Kings

The Nets acquired Marcus Thornton from the Kings in exchange for Jason Terry and Reggie Evans, the team announced yesterday. …

Thornton, who is scheduled to make $8.6 million next season in the final year of his deal, is averaging career lows in points (8.3), field goal percentage (.381) and 3-point percentage (.318). Now in his fifth season, the 26-year-old guard averaged double-digit scoring in each of his first four seasons, including a career-high 18.7 points per game in 2011-12 with the Kings.

“Marcus is a proven scorer in this league,” general manager Billy King said in a statement released by the team. “He is a young talent who will help us in the backcourt.”

Terry has averaged a career-worst 4.5 points per game over 35 games this season.

Evans appeared in 30 games this season despite playing in 80 last season for Brooklyn while averaging 11.1 rebounds per game.