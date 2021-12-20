Quantcast
Nets

Nets fans rejoice: Schneps Media acquires The Brooklyn Game; welcomes Christian Arnold

Luis Matos/amNewYork

Brooklyn Nets fans have something to cheer about. TheBrooklynGame.com has relaunched under the ownership of Schneps Media.

The new design is sleek, modern, and reflective of your favorite team’s colors. Most importantly, the site is updated daily and has a large community of visitors that are passionate Nets fans.

With the Nets currently in first place in the Eastern Conference — and with plenty of off-the-court news — it is sure to be a great season to stay up-to-date on what is currently New York’s most successful professional franchise.

We are also happy to announce the hiring of The Brooklyn Game’s new editor Christian Arnold

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the amazing team at Schneps Media and the opportunity to cover New York’s most fascinating team, the Brooklyn Nets,” Arnold said. “They have a strong, passionate fan base that I cannot wait to engage with and bring the best coverage possible to.” 

The Brooklyn Game is active on all social channels including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Stay tuned for details on our podcasts as well.

To get all our news and updates sign up for the daily email newsletter here.

TheBrooklynGame.com was founded in 2012 covering news, analysis, interviews, and community, as well as coverage of the cultural impact of the Nets on Brooklyn (and vice versa).?

“Our goal is to be the number one source for Nets fans to get up-to-date information and analysis on what we all hope will be a national championship team,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media.

