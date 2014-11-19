NYCFC adds Dunn in dispersal draft

New York City FC acquired young midfielder Matt Dunn in the 2014 MLS Dispersal Draft yesterday, which divvied up players from the recently-folded Chivas USA.

Dunn, 20, becomes the seventh player to join NYCFC, which will begin its inaugural season in 2015.

“I am thrilled to be joining New York City FC,” Dunn told nycfc.com. “It’s a club with a big future, and I think one that has the ability to have a lot of success in the first season, and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”

The Dallas native appeared in seven games (four starts) for Chivas USA in its final season, his first with the club after being acquired in the MLS Waiver Draft. He previously spent part of his youth career with FC Dallas, but also spent 18 months with Serbian club OFK Beograd before returning to the United States in 2013.

Dunn, who was taken second overall in the dispersal draft, also appeared for the U.S. U-17 and U-18 teams in 2011 and 2012, respectively.