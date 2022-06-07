New York Giants, New York Jets to hold first joint practice since 2005

The New York Giants and New York Jets will try something this year that they haven’t done together since 2005.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Tuesday that the two New York football teams will hold a joint practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. It will mark the first time the two teams have done so since they tried to nearly two decades ago in Albany.

“The plan is right now we’re gonna do it,” Daboll said. “I think it’s good to practice with the guys from down the street. Play in a different conference. I know coach (Robert) Saleh, he’s a really good coach. We’ve had some good talks. I think it’s a good chance to come out here and be competitive against some other players that you’re not practicing against throughout the summer as long as you do it the right way.”

The last time the Giants and Jets practiced with one another things quickly devolved into a brawl up at the University of Albany. There were a total of two bench-clearing brawls and seven other scuffles that day, according to NorthJersey.com.

The joint practice this season is expected to take place during the week of the Jets and Giants’ annual preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 28. The practice is also expected to be open to the public.

“We want to treat those guys like they’re just like our teammates when we’re practicing them,” Daboll said. “I think coach and I have had some good conversations and we’re looking forward to it.”

Daboll spoke at the beginning of mini-camp being held at the Giants facility.

Among some of the other news that the first-year Giants coach addressed was the status of Daniel Jones. The New York QB was cleared for contact following a neck injury that kept him out of the Giants’ final six games of last season.