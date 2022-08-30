New York Jets announce 53-man roster: Emphasis on trenches paramount

Like each of the 31 teams in the NFL, the New York Jets made 27 moves over the last 24 hours to reduce the team’s roster to the league-required 53-man minimum.

The main cutdown surprises came from the Jets’ preseason standouts like quarterback Chris Streveler, wide receiver Calvin Jackson, and defensive end Bradlee Anae.

One name that stayed on the roster after a solid preseason showing was wide receiver, Denzel Mims. The second-round receiver had requested a trade last week but is still on the Jets roster.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke on Mims saying “He’s going to be here as far as I’m concerned. All of the other questions are for Joe (Douglas).”

Below is the full list of the initial 53-man roster for the Jets.

QB: Joe Flacco, Mike White, Zach Wilson

The big surprise here is that Chris Streveler did not beat out Mike White for the third quarterback on the roster. Zach Wilson not starting on the PUP list is a good sign that the Jets could see their second overall pick in action sooner rather than later.

RB: Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Ty Johnson, Zonovan Knight

It’s always a little odd to have four running backs on the roster, but all were deserving. Knight played extremely well in the preseason, while Johnson and Carter are expected to be major points in the offense. Breece Hall is an early rookie of the year candidate.

WR: Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith, Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson highlights an underrated, but exciting receiving core. Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios are expected to get most of the other snaps. The question will surround Denzel Mims. Mims requested a trade a week ago but is currently on the 53-man roster after a very good showing in the final preseason contest.

TE: Lawrence Cager, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, TJ Uzomah

When was the last time the Jets have had not one but multiple solid starting tight ends? Uzomah making the 53-man roster is good to see as he recovers from his injured knee from last year. Ruckert, Conklin, and Cager are very solid backup options to give for whoever is playing quarterback.

OL: Duane Brown, George Fant, Dan Feeney, Nate Herbig, Connor McGovern, Max Mitchell, Laken Tomlinson, Alijah Vera-Tucker

The job that Joe Douglas has done to reshape this offensive line has been remarkable. Duane Brown and George Fant will man the tackle spots while Herbig, McGovern, and Vera-Tucker combine for excellent depth at guard and center. This Jets offensive line ended the year well and could be even better in 2022.

DL: Michael Clemons, Vinny Curry, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams

Speaking of Joe Douglas, his prior experiences show how important a good defensive line is. Keeping 11 pass rushers is a lot, but also worth it considering how often the Jets will rotate their defensive line. Jermaine Johnson, the Jets’ first-round pick in 2022 will highlight a very talented group.

LB: Kwon Alexander, CJ Mosley, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams

The Jets adding Kwon Alexander changed the entire linebacking core. Mosley, Alexander, and Williams pair up to make a scary trio of hard-hitting linebackers. This is a solid group that will look awesome in Robert Saleh’s second year.

CB: Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee, DJ Reed

Sauce Gardner highlights the corner group, but there are still a lot of questions in the secondary. DJ Reed and Michael Carter II will look to make their mark throughout the season, but the easiest way to determine if the Jets struggle in 2022 will be Gardner’s counter.

S: Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis, Lemarcus Joyner, Jordan Whitehead

The safety group in New York got a nice dose of talent in the offseason thanks to the signing of Jordan Whitehead. Ashtyn Davis is a solid young player, and Lemarcus Joyner is going to be a solid third safety. In today’s NFL, you need to have quality depth in the secondary, and the Jets are slowly getting there.

ST: Thomas Hennessy, Braden Mann, Greg Zuerlein

Greg “The Leg” is in New York, while Braden Mann is one of the best punters in football. This should be a much better group in 2022.

