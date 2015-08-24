Cris Carter apologizes for ‘fall guy’ advice to NFL rookies

Cris Carter told incoming players at the NFL’s 2014 rookie symposium that they should have “a fall guy” to help …

Carter’s comments were made more than a year ago, but they came to light Sunday from an ESPN The Magazine interview with retired 49er Chris Borland.

“Seeing that video has made me realize how wrong I was,” Carter, a Hall of Fame wide receiver, tweeted Sunday night. “I was brought there to educate young people and instead I gave them very bad advice. Every person should take responsibility for his own actions. I’m sorry and I truly regret what I said that day.”

Video of the symposium in which Carter, now an ESPN analyst, and Warren Sapp addressed the NFC rookies was archived on NFL.com but since has been removed.

The NFL issued a statement Sunday night about Carter’s comments

“This was an unfortunate and inappropriate comment made by Cris Carter during the 2014 NFC rookie symposium,” the NFL told Pro Football Talk. “The comment was not representative of the message of the symposium or any other league program. The league’s player engagement staff immediately expressed concern about the comment to Cris. The comment was not repeated in the 2014 AFC session or this year’s symposium.”