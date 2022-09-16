NFL staff picks and best bets: Week 2

Quantcast
Are the Ravens a good pick for week 2 of the NFL season?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, celebrates with Devin Duvernay after they connected for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Each week of the NFL season the writers at amNew York are going to give our picks for each game against the spread. We’ll keep track of the records to see who you should listen to and who should stop giving advice. 

Just kidding. Kind of. We will be very competitive with one another, and Christian has taken an early lead after Week 1. 

If you want to hop on board with any of the plays our writers have listed below, use our sportsbook sign-up offers (listed at the bottom of the article) to make sure you get as much money back as possible. We always want to maximize our profit. 

Staff Picks for Week Two

amNY SportsEric Samulski

Eric Samulski

Christian Arnold

Christian Arnold

Nick Faria

Nick Faria

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno

Final

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

24

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

27

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC +4.5

Kansas City Chiefs

KC -4

Kansas City Chiefs

KC -4

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC +4.5

Kansas City Chiefs

KC -4.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

Carolina Panthers

CAR

New York Giants

NYG

Carolina Panthers

CAR +2.5

Carolina Panthers

CAR +2

Carolina Panthers

CAR +1.5

New York Giants

NYG -1.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

Indianapolis Colts

IND

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX

Indianapolis Colts

IND -3.5

Indianapolis Colts

IND -3.5

Indianapolis Colts

IND -4

Indianapolis Colts

IND -4.5

Indianapolis Colts

IND -4.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

Miami Dolphins

MIA

Baltimore Ravens

BAL

Miami Dolphins

MIA +3.5

Baltimore Ravens

BAL -3.5

Miami Dolphins

MIA +3.5

Baltimore Ravens

BAL -3.5

Baltimore Ravens

BAL -3.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

New England Patriots

NE

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT +2

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT +2

New England Patriots

NE -1.5

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT +2.5

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT +2.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

New York Jets

NYJ

Cleveland Browns

CLE

Cleveland Browns

CLE -6.5

Cleveland Browns

CLE -6.5

Cleveland Browns

CLE -6

Cleveland Browns

CLE -6.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

New Orleans Saints

NO

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB -2.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB -2.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB -2.5

New Orleans Saints

NO +2.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB -2.5

Sep 18th, 12:00pm

Washington Commanders

WAS

Detroit Lions

DET

Detroit Lions

DET -2

Detroit Lions

DET -1.5

Washington Commanders

WAS +2

Detroit Lions

DET -1.5

Washington Commanders

WAS +1.5

Sep 18th, 3:05pm

Atlanta Falcons

ATL

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Los Angeles Rams

LAR -10.5

Sep 18th, 3:05pm

Seattle Seahawks

SEA

San Francisco 49ers

SF

Seattle Seahawks

SEA +8.5

San Francisco 49ers

SF -8.5

Seattle Seahawks

SEA +9.5

Seattle Seahawks

SEA +8.5

San Francisco 49ers

SF -8.5

Sep 18th, 3:25pm

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

Las Vegas Raiders

LV

Arizona Cardinals

ARI +5.5

Las Vegas Raiders

LV -5.5

Las Vegas Raiders

LV -6

Arizona Cardinals

ARI +5.5

Las Vegas Raiders

LV -5.5

Sep 18th, 3:25pm

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN

Dallas Cowboys

DAL

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN -7.5

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN -7

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN -7.5

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN -7.5

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN -7.5

Sep 18th, 3:25pm

Houston Texans

HOU

Denver Broncos

DEN

Houston Texans

HOU +10

Denver Broncos

DEN -10

Houston Texans

HOU +10

Denver Broncos

DEN -9.5

Denver Broncos

DEN -9.5

Sep 18th, 7:20pm

Chicago Bears

CHI

Green Bay Packers

GB

Chicago Bears

CHI +10

Green Bay Packers

GB -10

Green Bay Packers

GB -10

Green Bay Packers

GB -9.5

Green Bay Packers

GB -9.5

Sep 19th, 6:15pm

Tennessee Titans

TEN

Buffalo Bills

BUF

Buffalo Bills

BUF -10

Buffalo Bills

BUF -10

Buffalo Bills

BUF -9.5

Buffalo Bills

BUF -9.5

Sep 19th, 7:30pm

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

Minnesota Vikings

MIN +2

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI -2

Minnesota Vikings

MIN +1.5

Minnesota Vikings

MIN +1.5

Tally: 1-0-0 (100%)

Overall: 8-9-0 (47%)

Tally: 0-1-0 (0%)

Overall: 7-9-0 (44%)

Tally: 0-1-0 (0%)

Overall: 6-10-0 (38%)

Tally: 1-0-0 (100%)

Overall: 6-10-0 (38%)

Tally: 0-1-0 (0%)

Overall: 6-11-0 (35%)

For more NFL coverage, make sure you visit amNY Sports

Are the Bucs a good pick for week 2 of the NFL season?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

