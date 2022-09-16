NFL staff picks and best bets: Week 2

Each week of the NFL season the writers at amNew York are going to give our picks for each game against the spread. We’ll keep track of the records to see who you should listen to and who should stop giving advice.
Just kidding. Kind of. We will be very competitive with one another, and Christian has taken an early lead after Week 1.
If you want to hop on board with any of the plays our writers have listed below, use our sportsbook sign-up offers (listed at the bottom of the article) to make sure you get as much money back as possible. We always want to maximize our profit.
Staff Picks for Week Two
Eric Samulski
Christian Arnold
Nick Faria
Aidan Graham
Joe Pantorno
Final
LAC
24
KC
27
LAC +4.5
KC -4
KC -4
LAC +4.5
KC -4.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
CAR
NYG
CAR +2.5
CAR +2
CAR +1.5
NYG -1.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
IND
JAX
IND -3.5
IND -3.5
IND -4
IND -4.5
IND -4.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
MIA
BAL
MIA +3.5
BAL -3.5
MIA +3.5
BAL -3.5
BAL -3.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
NE
PIT
PIT +2
PIT +2
NE -1.5
PIT +2.5
PIT +2.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
NYJ
CLE
CLE -6.5
CLE -6.5
CLE -6
CLE -6.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
TB
NO
TB -2.5
TB -2.5
TB -2.5
NO +2.5
TB -2.5
Sep 18th, 12:00pm
WAS
DET
DET -2
DET -1.5
WAS +2
DET -1.5
WAS +1.5
Sep 18th, 3:05pm
ATL
LAR
LAR -10.5
LAR -10.5
LAR -10.5
LAR -10.5
LAR -10.5
Sep 18th, 3:05pm
SEA
SF
SEA +8.5
SF -8.5
SEA +9.5
SEA +8.5
SF -8.5
Sep 18th, 3:25pm
ARI
LV
ARI +5.5
LV -5.5
LV -6
ARI +5.5
LV -5.5
Sep 18th, 3:25pm
CIN
DAL
CIN -7.5
CIN -7
CIN -7.5
CIN -7.5
CIN -7.5
Sep 18th, 3:25pm
HOU
DEN
HOU +10
DEN -10
HOU +10
DEN -9.5
DEN -9.5
Sep 18th, 7:20pm
CHI
GB
CHI +10
GB -10
GB -10
GB -9.5
GB -9.5
Sep 19th, 6:15pm
TEN
BUF
BUF -10
BUF -10
BUF -9.5
BUF -9.5
Sep 19th, 7:30pm
MIN
PHI
MIN +2
PHI -2
MIN +1.5
MIN +1.5
Tally: 1-0-0 (100%)
Overall: 8-9-0 (47%)
Tally: 0-1-0 (0%)
Overall: 7-9-0 (44%)
Tally: 0-1-0 (0%)
Overall: 6-10-0 (38%)
Tally: 1-0-0 (100%)
Overall: 6-10-0 (38%)
Tally: 0-1-0 (0%)
Overall: 6-11-0 (35%)