NFL staff picks and best bets: Week 2

Each week of the NFL season the writers at amNew York are going to give our picks for each game against the spread. We’ll keep track of the records to see who you should listen to and who should stop giving advice.

Just kidding. Kind of. We will be very competitive with one another, and Christian has taken an early lead after Week 1.

If you want to hop on board with any of the plays our writers have listed below, use our sportsbook sign-up offers (listed at the bottom of the article) to make sure you get as much money back as possible. We always want to maximize our profit.

Staff Picks for Week Two

Eric Samulski Top Sports Betting Offers In South Carolina FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $200 in free bets regardless if your bet wins or loses 21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER Claim this offer Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 Risk-Free Bet 21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER Claim this offer BetMGM Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER Claim this offer DraftKings Sportsbook Deposit $25 and Get $100 in Free Bets Instantly 21+, terms apply, 1-800-GAMBLER Claim this offer Christian Arnold Nick Faria Aidan Graham Joe Pantorno Final LAC 24 KC 27 LAC +4.5 KC -4 KC -4 LAC +4.5 KC -4.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm CAR NYG CAR +2.5 CAR +2 CAR +1.5 NYG -1.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm IND JAX IND -3.5 IND -3.5 IND -4 IND -4.5 IND -4.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm MIA BAL MIA +3.5 BAL -3.5 MIA +3.5 BAL -3.5 BAL -3.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm NE PIT PIT +2 PIT +2 NE -1.5 PIT +2.5 PIT +2.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm NYJ CLE CLE -6.5 CLE -6.5 CLE -6 CLE -6.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm TB NO TB -2.5 TB -2.5 TB -2.5 NO +2.5 TB -2.5 Sep 18th, 12:00pm WAS DET DET -2 DET -1.5 WAS +2 DET -1.5 WAS +1.5 Sep 18th, 3:05pm ATL LAR LAR -10.5 LAR -10.5 LAR -10.5 LAR -10.5 LAR -10.5 Sep 18th, 3:05pm SEA SF SEA +8.5 SF -8.5 SEA +9.5 SEA +8.5 SF -8.5 Sep 18th, 3:25pm ARI LV ARI +5.5 LV -5.5 LV -6 ARI +5.5 LV -5.5 Sep 18th, 3:25pm CIN DAL CIN -7.5 CIN -7 CIN -7.5 CIN -7.5 CIN -7.5 Sep 18th, 3:25pm HOU DEN HOU +10 DEN -10 HOU +10 DEN -9.5 DEN -9.5 Sep 18th, 7:20pm CHI GB CHI +10 GB -10 GB -10 GB -9.5 GB -9.5 Sep 19th, 6:15pm TEN BUF BUF -10 BUF -10 BUF -9.5 BUF -9.5 Sep 19th, 7:30pm MIN PHI MIN +2 PHI -2 MIN +1.5 MIN +1.5 Tally: 1-0-0 (100%) Overall: 8-9-0 (47%) Tally: 0-1-0 (0%) Overall: 7-9-0 (44%) Tally: 0-1-0 (0%) Overall: 6-10-0 (38%) Tally: 1-0-0 (100%) Overall: 6-10-0 (38%) Tally: 0-1-0 (0%) Overall: 6-11-0 (35%)

For more NFL coverage, make sure you visit amNY Sports