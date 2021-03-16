Jets NFL trade rumors: Sam Darnold to Seahawks links continue | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Jets have already had a busy start to the new league year, making a handful of signings on Monday that included former Titans standout wide receiver, Corey Davis, linebacker Jarrad Davis, and edge rusher Carl Lawson.

They will continue to be busy on the free-agent market, but their headlining activity will come on the trade market considering their quarterback situation will most likely be clarified via that avenue.

It appears to be just a matter of time before the Sam Darnold era officially ends. General manager Joe Douglas disclosed earlier this offseason that the Jets would field calls on the 23-year-old, who failed to overcome the ineptitude of the organization and horrendous coaching to turn things around.

Douglas and the Jets could very well wait until the draft next month to acquire their next perceived-franchise quarterback with the No. 2 pick — most likely Zach Wilson of BYU. But the Jets are continuously linked with the likes of Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson — who has listed the Jets as a preferred destination.

Now, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is reportedly interested in Darnold — the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard the latest to report this — as star quarterback Russell Wilson continues to push his way out of Seattle.

On the surface, this would be easy for both parties. Carroll gets Darnold while the Jets get a passer with an extensive winning track record and would be their best man under center since Namath.

But Wilson has made it publicly known that he would only waive his no-trade clause to go to the Bears — who are the most aggressive right now — Saints, Raiders, and Cowboys. Granted, the Cowboys’ re-signing of Dak Prescott eliminates them from the Wilson sweepstakes.

So that takes the Jets out of the Wilson sweepstakes. But ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky laid out a lofty way for the Jets to get involved in a three-team deal that involved Wilson.

On ‘Get Up!’ Monday morning, Orlovsky proposed that Wilson would go to Chicago, the Jets would get star edge rusher Khalil Mack, a second-round draft pick, and either wide receiver Allen Robinson or cornerback Kendall Fuller, while the Seahawks get Darnold and three first-round draft picks.

All the while, the Jets would be able to keep that No. 2 pick to potentially draft BYU’s Wilson in April.

Even outside of such a convoluted three-way deal, dealing Darnold to Seattle — who the Jets have a history of making trades with, most recently Jamal Adams — means New York would have to get some sizable assets in either draft capital or playmaking help on either side of the ball.