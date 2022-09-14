NFL Week 2 best bets: The L(E)arning Curve sports betting podcast

The (L)Earning Curve podcast is switching into football mode with NFL season kicking into high gear, so it’s time to talk best bets.

Thunder Dan Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) and Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) preview all the Week 2 games and give their initial recommendations for which games to target for spread bets, over/under bets, and money line bets.

This episode covers Thursday Nigth Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs as well as Dan and Eric’s top plays for the full Sunday slate of week 2 games.

The (L)Earning Curve will cover the full slate of games every week of the football season, but you can also check out amNew York Sports’ weekly YouTube show “The Morning Huddle,” where the staff reviews the key storylines from the week’s action on Tuesdays and then previews the week ahead every Friday, including live looks inside Jets and Giants practices.

The L(E)arning Curve: NFL Week 2

For more football coverage and betting picks, make sure to visit amNY Sports