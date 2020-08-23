No other positive COVID-19 cases for Mets after two-man outbreak Thursday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After a player and staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, additional testing of the New York Mets has continued to yield promising results.

The Mets announced on Saturday night that no other members of the team have tested positive for coronavirus.

“The New York Mets today announced that COVID-19 tests taken on Thursday night and again on Friday morning by the entire traveling party that returned to New York from Miami late Thursday night are all negative,” the Mets released in a statement. “Test results of close contacts for those that remained in Miami also came back negative. The entire Mets traveling party will continue to be tested daily and remain in self-isolation. We will await further scheduling information from MLB and continue to provide updates when available.”

After taking the first three games of a four-game series against the Marlins in Miami, the Mets’ final game of the series was postponed after those two initial positive tests were revealed.

The minor outbreak also prompted Major League Baseball to postpone the ensuing Subway Series at Citi Field against the Yankees originally scheduled for this weekend.

Makeup dates for these postponed games have not been set as of yet, but there will be opportunities to do so.

The Marlins are scheduled to next play the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday in a three-game series. One of those days could feature a double-header.

As for the missed first legs of the Subway Series, the Mets head to the Bronx for a three-game set against the Yankees from Aug. 28-30. At least one of those days could feature a double-header.

For the other two games, the Mets and Yankees both have off days on Sept. 3 and 14.

It still remains to be seen when or where the player and staff member contracted the virus, but the Mets’ recent road trip featured stops on two of baseball’s most heavily impacted areas.

They were swept in a three-game series last weekend by the Phillies in Philadelphia while using the same clubhouse the Marlins used when a massive outbreak swept through their ranks, infecting half of its active roster.

From Philadelphia, they traveled to Florida to face those very same Marlins in a state that continues to be one of the epicenters of the virus in the United States.

The trip to Miami raised concerned voices from the Mets clubhouse, including pitcher Marcus Stroman, who opted out of the 2020 season on Aug. 10.

“You see spikes everywhere in the country, you see protocols not being handled properly from citizens everywhere,” Stroman said. “You see us going to Florida soon. That was a big discussion I had with my family. Going to see the Marlins soon, that’s something I don’t want to be in that situation.”