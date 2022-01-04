Nosediving Giants offense set to sink even lower with QB ranks thinning

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Mercifully, the New York Giants’ season will end on Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Washington Football Team.

It won’t come without one final, likely excruciating indignation.

If you thought the Giants’ offense couldn’t get any worse with Mike Glennon under center, you may very well be proven incorrect in Week 18 — though it might be possible for Big Blue’s big embarrassment of an offense to sink any lower than it recently has.

New York was held to a season-low three points with Glennon under center for a fifth-straight game, though he started only four of them. They accrued -10 net passing yards after Glennon completed just 4-of-11 attempts for 24 yards with two interceptions and two fumbles lost all while getting sacked four times.

Remarkably enough, the Giants had not been able to find a more competent quarterback to fill in for starter Daniel Jones, whose season ended following Week 12 due to a lingering neck injury.

Jones couldn’t get much out of this offense as it was, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. In 11 games, the Giants averaged just 18.3 points per game, which still ranked in the bottom five of the NFL and provided little indication that he could be the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

Since his departure, the Giants have averaged just 8.6 points over their last five games with Glennon mostly at the helm.

Now, the veteran backup’s season is over one game earlier than the Giants’ putrid campaign — an injured wrist requiring surgery.

It leaves the Giants with two woefully underwhelming options in Jake Fromm and practice-squad passer Brian Lewerke.

Fromm started Week 16 for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles after stepping in for Glennon during the final offensive possession of a 21-6 beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys a week prior.

After completing each of his first four passes against Dallas in Week 15, Fromm’s success evaporated, finishing 2-of-8 against the Cowboys before completing just 6-of-17 passes against the Eagles for 25 yards and an interception; prompting the return of Glennon.

He’ll get a second chance in the final game of the season against a Washington defense that has allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL this season. Though at this rate, they might look like the 1985 Bears against this offense with Lewerke, who has never taken a regular-season snap in the NFL just like Fromm up until Week 15, providing the Giants’ only other option under center.

It might be best for Giants fans to turn their attention elsewhere this Sunday.