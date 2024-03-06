SEE IT: NYCFC releases new video, renderings of Willets Point stadium

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) unveiled new renderings of its stadium project slated to be built at Willets Point and ready for the 2027 season.

Amongst them is a video fly-through of the proposed stadium’s new entrance, which the team is nicknaming “The Cube.” It is a fully LED-lined entryway measuring over seven stories high that will be featured directly across Seaver Way from Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

It will be a headlining facet of the proposed 25,000-seat, privately financed venue that is projected to cost $780 million. The building is also expected to be the first fully electric stadium in Major League Soccer and in New York City.

Consisting of more than 11,000 square feet of LED lights, the cube can project video, photography, and graphic designs.

“The cube represents stability and permanence. This is the Club’s home and it’s here to stay,” a statement from NYCFC read. “The equal dimensions represent equality and fair play — two values that are at the heart of the Club.”

The project took another step in the right direction on Wednesday with the New York City Planning Commission approving the stadium, which will now be sent to the full city council for a vote.

NYCFC will finally be receiving a home of its very own. Since their debut in 2015, they have played most of their home games at Yankee Stadium, which is a venue that is not approved by North America’s governing soccer body, CONCACAF.

The surrounding land will also include a 250-room hotel and 2,500 units of housing.

“The Club is grateful that the City Planning Commission voted to approve a transformational project for Willets Point, unlocking the largest 100% affordable housing project in over 40 years, thousands of jobs, and NYC’s first-ever, union-built soccer stadium,” vice chairman Marty Edelman said. “NYCFC committed 10 years ago to build our stadium in the five boroughs, and today’s vote gets us one step closer to bringing this promise to life in Queens – the World’s Borough will be our home for The World’s Game.”

