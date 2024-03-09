NYCFC stunned by late Portland Timbers comeback in 2-1 home-opening loss

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

BRONX, N.Y. — Squandering a 1-0 first-half lead, New York City Football Club (NYCFC) conceded goals in the 85th minute and the seventh minute of stoppage time — two goals in 12 minutes — to continue a miserable start to the 2024 MLS season, falling 2-1 to the Portland Timbers on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Evander Da Silva stunned New York in the 97th minute with the match tied, curling a right-footed effort from the left half-space outside the box — roughly 22 yards out — over NYCFC keeper Matt Freese and into the right side-netting of the goal.

EVANDER GOLAZO AT THE DEATH WINS IT FOR @TIMBERSFC! 😱 pic.twitter.com/goszxC2pcl — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 9, 2024

The wonder strike capped off a remarkable comeback that saw Portland overcome a first half in which NYCFC dominated it, grow into the match in the second half, and find an equalizing tally with five minutes to go in normal time. Antony cannoned a first-time shot near the penalty spot off a low cross from the right end line by Juan Mosquera into the roof of the goal.

The home-opening loss was the third straight defeat for NYCFC to start the season as they’ve now been outscored 5-1.

Santiago Rodriguez recorded the club’s first goal of the season in the 10th minute when he fizzed an effort with the outside of his foot from the right side of the box low and just inside the left post.

NYCFC’s Mounsef Bakrar was played through over the top just six minutes later, though his attempt to sneak the ball under Crepeau caromed off the armpit of the Portland keeper and behind for a corner.

It was one of nine shot attempts by NYCFC, four of which landed on goal, compared to Portland’s 2 attempts in the opening 45 minutes — a first-half display of domination that they ultimately would regret not capitalizing on better.

For more on NYCFC, visit AMNY.com