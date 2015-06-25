NYCFC, Red Bulls set for New York City rematch

This weekend seems like it’s no different from any other for New York City FC, but only because every week …

Unlike last time, however, the teams are three points apart in the standings, NYCFC has its footing coming off three straight MLS wins and the attendance is likely to attract closer to 40,000 than the 25,000 capacity at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

“We approach the game the same, but I think once we’re on the field, the atmosphere, the environment our fans create will bring a different energy to the game,” defender Jason Hernandez told amNewYork on Wednesday.

The team’s recent turnaround is because of a steady focus and ability to get through the adversity of injuries and bad luck, Hernandez said.

“That just wasn’t going to carry on forever,” Hernandez said. “The reality is we’re working hard and we’re playing hard, and eventually we’re going to get to a tipping point.”

A win this weekend could prove that to be the case and help solidify NYCFC’s outlook ahead of the arrival of Frank Lampard. But to get three points, it’ll have to go through a Red Bulls squad that just salvaged its first win after a four-game losing streak.

David Villa has provided four goals over his past four appearances for NYCFC, which has provided a much-needed lift from the striker who battled injury earlier in the year.