NYC FC vs. Red Bulls to determine Empire State Building lighting

On Sunday afternoon, New York City FC and the Red Bulls will play at Yankee Stadium in the second New York Derby. But the fanfest starts in Manhattan, when the Empire State Building will light up with one of those MLS team’s colors.

Which team’s colors, though, is up to the fans.

Starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., fans can vote via the official MLS website for either NYC FC Blue or RBNY Red or via social media with the hashtags #WINNYCFC and #WINRBNY. Voting ends Saturday at 1 p.m. The team with the most votes will have their colors light up the Empire State Building that night.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice as the Red Bulls won the inaugural New York Derby, 2-1, on May 10 at Red Bull Arena.