OBJ denies Jets before visit: signs $18 million free agent deal with Ravens

The upcoming visit between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Jets ended before it even began.

The former Giant and Ram signed a one-year $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon as reported by Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.

Beckham was scheduled to visit the Jets earlier next week and reportedly had mutual interest to join Gang Green and Aaron Rodgers – once a trade finally became official that is. Instead, the LSU product will look to catch passes as the top receiver for Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

In eight seasons, Beckham has totaled 531 catches for 7,367 yards and scored 57 touchdowns for the Browns, Giants, and Rams. He was on the way to winning MVP in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams before suffering a torn ACL in the second quarter of the game.

New York saw OBJ as an additional piece to their offense that houses the reigning offensive rookie of the year and Allen Lazard. Compensation had been a major issue between the two sides though with several reports stating that the Pro Bowl receiver was looking for a contract between $15-20 million. Expectations were that a physical and meeting with offensive staff were going to be the central point of his visit with the Jets during the week.

Instead, Odell will join a different MVP-winning quarterback in the AFC. And the Jets will need to make do with their current core of solid receivers.

